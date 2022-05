I've saved an audio file orignally MP3 now changed to Ogg Vorbis. In the code I've written it as shown:

<audio>





<source





src="Sitepoint/eating-juicy-meat-7024.ogg" type="audio/ogg">





</audio>

















Now the acutal audio image/player shows on my webpage. However, the actual audio file when clicked on play does not work.





Can anyone help as to where I went wrong?

