Image next to header - better way?

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi there,
I’m looking to have stylized headers. Say H1 with image to the right, H2 centralized, with an image either side. Please see attached image.

header-images
header-images1377×198 7.82 KB

I’ve done this using Flexbox and it works nicely, but it’s a bit clumsy. Is there a different approach, like using the “before” / “after” pseudo elements?

My attempt:
Html

  <div class="header__right-pulse">
  	<h2>HEADER H2 LONG</h2>  
    <div></div>
  </div>
            
  <div class="header__center-pulse">
  	<div></div>
    <h2>HEADER H2</h2>  
    <div></div>
  </div>

CSS:

.header__right-pulse{
   display: flex;
}
.header__right-pulse div:last-child{
   flex: 1;
   margin-left: 2rem;
   background: url(/images/home/pulse-line-right.png) no-repeat bottom 15px right -50px;
}

.header__center-pulse{
   display: flex;
}
.header__center-pulse div:first-child{
   flex: 1;
   margin-right: 2rem;
   background: url(/images/home/pulse-line-right.png) no-repeat bottom 15px left 0px;
}
.header__center-pulse div:last-child{
   flex: 1;
   margin-left: 2rem;
   background: url(/images/home/pulse-line-right.png) no-repeat bottom 15px right -50px;
}
@media (max-width: 767px){
   .header__right-pulse div:last-child{
      background-position: bottom 15px right -120px;
    }      
   .header__center-pulse div:last-child{
      background-position: bottom 15px right -120px;
    }
}

Thanking-you
Marcus

#2

Hi, Welcome to the forums!

Yes, and you’ve practically answered already. :slight_smile:

Just remove the empty divs and use the appropriate pseudo element and the display will be the same:

.header__right-pulse::after{
    display: block;
    ...

.header__center-pulse::before{
    display: block;
    ...

.header__center-pulse::after{
    display: block;
    ...

Edit)
The pseudo element is default an inline element.
To safely work like the divs did, they should have a block display. (Added now)

#3

Thanks Erik, I had problems getting the pseudo elements to work, as I’m not use to them. For example, the following attempt didn’t work:

<h2 class="header__right-pulse">HEADER H2 LONG</h2>  


.header__right-pulse::after{
   content:'';
   display:block;
   background: url(/images/home/pulse-line-right.png) no-repeat bottom 15px right -50px;
}

Could you please guide me?

Many thanks
Marcus