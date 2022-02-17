image can be uploaded but I cant an upload an image for specific user

qwerty: qwerty: I don’t know how get the ID of my specific user to use of my admin

This would be an input in the upload form. You would build a select/option menu to let the admin(istrator) select the user id that the image will be associated with.

In the form processing code, after you have validated all the submitted form data, you would store the submitted user id in the row that’s inserted into the qr table.

When you display the qr image for the currently logged in user, you would get the user id from the session variable and use it in the WHERE term in the SELECT query to find the matching row in the qr table, if any.