I'm trying to come up with a description for the meta description tag on the index page

Hello,

I’m not sure if this is the right section for my question. I searched for something specific to SEO, but the other section related to SEO was for WordPress, so I decided to post here.

I have a personal website that serves more as a blog where I share some ideas about Linux, FreeBSD, and Emacs in general. These are the main topics I write about, but I sometimes include off-topic content, like music or anything else I find interesting. It’s not an expert information blog, it’s just my personal ideas. I was thinking of using this meta description for the Index page and would appreciate your feedback on whether it would be good from a SEO standpoint:

<meta name="description" content="Explore posts on technology, Linux, FreeBSD, Emacs, and a variety of other topics.">

I haven’t used the first person singular. I think this is the description that will appear when my name is searched on Google, the domain being my full name.

I would appreciate any suggestions. Thank you!