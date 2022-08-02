I'm so frustrated with my javascript, I need help

I’m doing a final project for a web-design class and my external javascript file doesn’t work. I moved the script tag out of the header and into the body of the index file so I don’t think that’s the problem. I can’t get either an “onclick” or “onblur” event to work in the input bar in the form part of the site without hitting a submit button because we’re not allowed to use a submit button for the project, and I need to find a way to validate the forms without clicking “submit”. I used some inline javascript to change the color of one of the sentences earlier in the site, but it’s just a sentence, it’s not in any of the forms and it doesn’t come from the external javascript file. I’ve been researching this for so long now I don’t know what to do anymore. Somebody please advise…

Welcome.

Why can’t you do something like…

<form>
    <input name="name" placeholder="Your Name">
    <button type="button" onclick="myFunction()">Submit</button> <!-- Is is type BUTTON, not type SUBMIT, so technically not a submit button-->
</form>
<script>
    function myFunction(){
        alert("Working! Put your validation code here");
    }
</script>

And for the record, external JS should be called directly before the last closing tag.

The last closing tag of what? The whole body? Or directly before the last HTML closing tag? And that’s just inline javascript. That’s not using the external file anyway.