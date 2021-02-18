Iframe website 'refused to connect'?

Hello ,
On trying to open a webpage in an ‘iframe’ , many sites give an error msg “refused to connect” .
Could that be avoided by using a webserver ?
Thanks
I think you’ll have to post up some more info on how you’re using it. The code you have would be really useful to see. I’m also curious as to why you’re posting a question about
<iframe> ( an HTML element) here in the JavaScript channel.
Oops , Pls , anyone feel free to move it .
I have been immersed in js lately .
Thanks