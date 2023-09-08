Iframe doesn't open correctly

I am using an iframe with a left menu and a main menu. When the browser is opened up to a large width, when I click on the left menu it opens up just fine with welcome.asp to the right of the left menu.

My issue, if I resize to a smaller window, the welcome.asp page goes underneath the left menu.

Any suggestions to fix this would be appreciated. I am open to ideas if there is a better way of doing this.

Thank you