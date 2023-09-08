Iframe doesn't open correctly

I am using an iframe with a left menu and a main menu. When the browser is opened up to a large width, when I click on the left menu it opens up just fine with welcome.asp to the right of the left menu.
My issue, if I resize to a smaller window, the welcome.asp page goes underneath the left menu.
Any suggestions to fix this would be appreciated. I am open to ideas if there is a better way of doing this.
Thank you
<iframe class="header" iframe align="top" src="leftmenu.asp" height=900 width=150 frameBorder="0" name="header" scrolling="no" target="main"></iframe>
<table border="0" cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" id="hold_my_iframe">
<iframe class="main" style="visibility:hidden;" onload="this.style.visibility = 'visible';" height= 800 width= 900 src="welcome.asp" frameBorder="0" name="main" scrolling="yes"></iframe>
</table>