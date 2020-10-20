If statement using && with data attributes

I have this in a wider success function as below, its MVC so when the modal loads this if statement will check all the classes as there literally hundreds of them, or do I need to do an each or something similar.
$.ajax({
url: $("#hdnEditContractPropertyFormUrl").val() + "&propertyId=" + propertyId,
type: "GET",
dataType: "html",
success: function (data) {
$('#mdlContractPropertyEditForm').modal('hide');
$('#propertyModuleFormPartialContainer').html(data);
$(".moduleElement").each(function () {
UpdateModuleFormElements($(this), true);
});
$('#mdlContractPropertyEditForm').modal('show');
ToggleLoadingOnModal("mdlContractPropertyEditForm", false);
if (($('.sampleTest.is[data-test-not-available="true"]') && ($('.sampleTest').is(':checked')) && ($('.sampleTest.is[data-read-only="false"]')))) {
$(this).removeAttr('disabled');
}
InitialiseContractPropertyForm();
}
});
So maybe somehting like this, if its the right way
$(".sampleTest").each(function () {
if (($('.sampleTest.is[data-test-not-available="true"]') && ($('.sampleTest').is(':checked')) && ($('.sampleTest.is[data-read-only="false"]')))) {
$(this).removeAttr('disabled');
}
});