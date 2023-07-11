If I was to take the plunge and learn a new skill for working on line what should I consider jumping into?

Hi all,

In a nutshell, I want to start looking at a new and commercially popular ‘framework’ that will lend itself to my existing skills and capabilities and afford me the best opportunity to maybe secure some online work.

The facts -

I live in Egypt, I’m retired here and making ends meet - just.

I have many years experience in IT but must admit I am pretty out of touch with the latest technologies.

I started with BASIC, worked through DBASE, a code generator system called SYCERO

I moved on to web development when search engines appeared and used ASP and ACCESS and DBASE databases

I now work mostly with HTML, CSS, PHP, and MariaDB although mostly for my own challenges and interests.

My strengths are logical analysis of problems, developing business processes and database management / analysis / integration. i.e user interfaces to a database for various processing storage retrieval and analysis.

In the past, commercially, I have developed systems for Accounts, Order processing, BOM, Inventory, Marketing, Data Analysis often for specialised businesses.

I am looking to diversify, I enjoy learning, but I want to look at something that may develop into a remote working opportunity and actually develop some income.

Browsing the internet I see job opportunities for Django, Python, Ruby, etc but these are totally alien to me. Should I be looking at learning Java or AJAX? (I’m ok with PHP but JS is really not my bag at the moment)

So basically advice please from people actually earning money, what should I look at that would involve a reasonably painless transition and learning curve, capitalise on my existing and inherent capabilities.

I want to develop a small career opportunity on line, encompassing and embracing my existing experience whilst learning a new and current framework or technology.

I am not looking for job offers or get rich quick schemes I just want to move in a new direction, benefit from my existing experience with HTML and PHP and earn a few bucks on line at the same time.

Looking for food for thought, any ideas or suggestions please, thanks guys.