If a website is a news website then block it

I feel I am addicted to news websites and want to block all of them in a user script. To do that, I want to check if at least one of their meta tags has the word “news” in it, and if so, block the website.

On a certain news website which its meta description includes the word “news” I have tried the following, which worked:

if (document.querySelector('meta[name="description"]').content.includes("news")) { window.open("https://google.com/", "_self"); }

To ensure that the word check is valid I have tried the following that didn’t work

if (document.querySelector('meta[name="description"]').content.includes("BLABLABLA")) { window.open("https://google.com/", "_self"); }

So far so good, but will you do it differently?

This didn’t work:

if (document.querySelector('meta[name="title"]').content.includes("news")) || (document.querySelector('meta[name="description"]').content.includes("news")) || (document.querySelector('meta[name="tags"]').content.includes("news")) { window.open("https://google.com/", "_self"); }