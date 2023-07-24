I pretty much created the new twitter logo 8 years ago!

Saw the new twitter logo this morning https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-07-24/musk-declares-fan-submitted-x-new-twitter-logo-in-abrupt-shift

which I think is pretty close to a logo I made for a piece of work 8 years ago https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssfQlzv7osg&t=2s (the X of the Xerion was the individual logo for the site back then).

Whilst not identical I’d say it was close enough that if it was the other way round I’d get a cease and desist letter, given that I’ve seen copyright disputes over using the same colour?!

Guess I didn’t do too bad all those years ago. Mind you, not a lot you can do with an X.