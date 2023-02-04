I need help wth homework! please

Perform fuzzing of different GPL or AGPL licensed codes written in different languages.
- oscommerce GPL php
- KonaKart LGPL java
- zen cart GPL php
- spree BSD ruby
- Apache OFBiz Apache java
- ce phoenix GPL php
I have to deliver a:
- .zip or .tar.gz file containing the following files: -Written report in pdf format -Link to the analyzed source code -Scripts used for fuzzing (.sh or .bat)
The written report should include:
-Description of at least 3 vulnerabilities present in the source code.
-Name of software, version and operating system used for fuzzing.
-Results obtained from fuzzing.