I need help wth homework! please

Perform fuzzing of different GPL or AGPL licensed codes written in different languages.

oscommerce GPL php KonaKart LGPL java zen cart GPL php spree BSD ruby Apache OFBiz Apache java ce phoenix GPL php

I have to deliver a:

.zip or .tar.gz file containing the following files: -Written report in pdf format -Link to the analyzed source code -Scripts used for fuzzing (.sh or .bat)

The written report should include:

-Description of at least 3 vulnerabilities present in the source code.

-Name of software, version and operating system used for fuzzing.

-Results obtained from fuzzing.