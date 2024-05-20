I need help with using @media - appears to not be working

I am trying to create @media code to make my website mobile friendly by getting rid of my header image and nav bar but it’s not working and I can’t see what the problem is.
The HTML code that I am using is:
<a href="index.html"> <img src="rabbits-logo.svg" class="logo" alt="EcoBunny's bunny logo"
style="height: 150px; width: 170px;"></a>
<img src="new-head-3.jpg" class="hd-photo" alt=""> `
The CSS code that I am using is;
@media screen and (max-width: 600px)
{
.logo {display: none;}
.hd-photo {display: none;}
}
I’ve also tried display none for the conainer
.grid-item2 {display-none;}
What do I need to do to get @media to work?