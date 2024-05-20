I need help with using @media - appears to not be working

I am trying to create @media code to make my website mobile friendly by getting rid of my header image and nav bar but it’s not working and I can’t see what the problem is.

The HTML code that I am using is:

<a href="index.html"> <img src="rabbits-logo.svg" class="logo" alt="EcoBunny's bunny logo" 
       style="height: 150px; width: 170px;"></a>
<img src="new-head-3.jpg" class="hd-photo" alt="">     `

The CSS code that I am using is;

@media screen and (max-width: 600px)

{
.logo {display: none;}

.hd-photo {display: none;}
}

I’ve also tried display none for the conainer

.grid-item2 {display-none;}

What do I need to do to get @media to work?

Have a screen smaller than 600px?

Do you have the viewport meta tag in the head of your page?

Hi,

yes, I am using my mobile phone:

Hi Sam,

Yes, I have this:

 <meta name="viewport" content="width=, initial-scale=1.0">
Hi,

I;ve just changed ot from 600px to 800px. Still doesn’t work.

Try it like this:-

<meta name=viewport content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">

You don’t have any value for width.

