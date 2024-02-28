I need help in implementing a similar feature from an app into my website

Im developing a website using a wordpress theme and mysql, all the rage with family and friends is the cureent monopoly go app, in the app you trade stickers with individuals, there is an app that was developed Sticker Go that allows users to select the stickers they have based off the monopoly go app and then users on the sticker go app get paired up with what others have that they need, I have my site setup as far as community and chat, the issue is the database and having users be able to select the things they have and get matched up with other users that have what they need, and being able to make proposals or trades with each other what and how is the best way to implement this