I need a little help about css and top/sidebar menu

I needed a grid display component for my site, and after searching I found a suitable one and installed it. Now the problem is that after activating the module related to this component on any page, the menu at the top of my site stops working. It means that there is an interference between the grid component and the menu. If I disable the grid module, the menu works again without any problem.

Please see for yourself in the link below.

Currently, the grid module is active under articles,so nothing happens if you click on the search button or the corresponding button on the sidebar menu. This issue occurs only in mobile and tablet display mode. So reduce the browser size to see what I mean.

The question is, what should I do to solve the problem? I don’t think it should be a very complicated problem?

Also, when the grid module is active, the following error can be seen on the Google Inspect page.

mootools-core.js?d25b1e28c6a2a29d5e390c182349c46d:136 Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'x') at getWidth (mootools-core.js?d25b1e28c6a2a29d5e390c182349c46d:136:134) at Object.check (script.js:137:23) at Object.initialize (script.js:58:14) at HTMLDocument.<anonymous> (script.js:442:14) at n (jquery-1.7.1.min.js:2:14784) at Object.fireWith (jquery-1.7.1.min.js:2:15553) at Function.ready (jquery-1.7.1.min.js:2:9773) at HTMLDocument.B (jquery-1.7.1.min.js:2:14348)

