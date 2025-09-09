I Need a Backup Solution

As I’ve stated in other threads, I have a backup protocol that relies on batch files executed from Windows Task Scheduler. I used Claude.ai to help me create the batch files. The batch files create and manage 3 generation of backups. I backup my development enviroment, my Apache server environment, my forum, and my MySQL databases. I want to have Task Scheduler run these at oh-dark-thirty. I want batch files to pause on completion keeping the Command Prompt window open for me to dispose of. This way I can see that my backups ran and do a quick integrity check the first thing every day.

I ran into problems trying to do all that in a single batch file. It got to complex and convoluted; so I broke it into multiple batch files. I got everything to work except backing up the MySQL databases. I am only a beginner with MySQL. There might be built-in tools that would make this process easier, but Claude didn’t suggest them. I might be trying to do something that cannot be done with batch files.

Having said all that, I’m asking if anyone can help me design a batch file that will dump my MySQL databases to a folder of my choosing, a batch file that I can cause Task Scheduler to execute without user input.