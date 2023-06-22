I know how to clone a Git repository, but these files (in .gitignore) How-To clone them???

Correct, generally it’s not recommended to delete the .gitignore file just to clone the whole repository, including ignored files. The .gitignore file is there for a reason: it prevents certain files that don’t belong in the repository (like compiled binaries, logs, local configurations, or secret keys) from being added to the repository.

If you need to transfer files that are ignored by .gitignore it would be better to manually copy those files to the other PC using a USB stick. You could also use cloud storage, but this should only be done for files that are safe to share. Never let sensitive files (e.g. secret keys) touch the internet.

If you are looking to clone the full working environment including the ignored files, you might want to look into creating a Docker container that can be easily transferred to another machine. This way, you can version control your environment setup and easily share and reproduce it across different machines.