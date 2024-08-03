I have two namespaces in my HTML that are conflicting with my XML schema

Here is my HTML

<html xmlns="http://www.TedTheSpeedlearner.com" xmlns:svg="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance" xsi:schemaLocation="http://www.TedTheSpeedlearner.com SVG_Bezier_Curve_Webpage_XML_Schema.xsd"> <head> <title>SVG_Bezier_Curve</title> <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="http://localhost:8080/exist/rest/db/apps/HTML_Student/SVG_Bezier_Curve.css"/> <script language="javascript" src="http://localhost:8080/exist/rest/db/apps/HTML_Student/SVG_Bezier_Curve_2.js"> </script> </head> <body onload="Setup()"> <input type="button" id="Bezier_Curve_Button" value="Click Me!" onclick="Setup2()"/> <svg:svg id="My_SVG" height="500" width="500"> <svg:path id="Bezier_Curve_1"/> <svg:path id="Bezier_Curve_2"/> </svg:svg> </body> </html>

And here is my XML Schema

<schema xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema" xmlns:svg = "http://www.TedTheSpeedlearner.com" xmlns:target="http://www.TedTheSpeedlearner.com" targetNamespace="http://www.TedTheSpeedlearner.com" elementFormDefault="qualified"> <complexType name="HeadType"> <sequence> <element name="head" type="target:TitleType"/> <element name="body" type="target:BodyType"/> </sequence> </complexType> <complexType name="TitleType"> <sequence> <element name="title" type="string"/> <element name="link" type="target:LinkType"/> <element name="script" type="target:ScriptType"/> </sequence> </complexType> <complexType name="LinkType"> <attribute name="rel" type="string"/> <attribute name="type" type="string"/> <attribute name="href" type="string"/> </complexType> <complexType name="ScriptType"> <attribute name="language" type="string"/> <attribute name="src" type="string"/> </complexType> <complexType name="BodyType"> <sequence> <element name="input" type="target:InputType"/> <element name="svg" type="target:SvgType"/> </sequence> <attribute name="onload" type="string"/> </complexType> <complexType name="SvgType"> <sequence> <element name="path" type="target:PathType"/> <element name="path" type="target:Path2Type"/> </sequence> <attribute name="id" type="string"/> <attribute name="height" type="string"/> <attribute name="width" type="string"/> </complexType> <complexType name="InputType"> <attribute name="type" type="string"/> <attribute name="id" type="string"/> <attribute name="value" type="string"/> <attribute name="onclick" type="string"/> </complexType> <complexType name="PathType"> <attribute name="id" type="string"/> </complexType> <complexType name="Path2Type"> <attribute name="id" type="string"/> </complexType> <element name="html" type="target:HeadType"/> </schema>

As you can see, because I have my SVG in a different namespace, I have these errors.

I don’t know what the errors are referring to, so I could use your assistance.