I have two namespaces in my HTML that are conflicting with my XML schema

Here is my HTML
<html xmlns="http://www.TedTheSpeedlearner.com" xmlns:svg="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance" xsi:schemaLocation="http://www.TedTheSpeedlearner.com SVG_Bezier_Curve_Webpage_XML_Schema.xsd">
<head>
<title>SVG_Bezier_Curve</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="http://localhost:8080/exist/rest/db/apps/HTML_Student/SVG_Bezier_Curve.css"/>
<script language="javascript" src="http://localhost:8080/exist/rest/db/apps/HTML_Student/SVG_Bezier_Curve_2.js">
</script>
</head>
<body onload="Setup()">
<input type="button" id="Bezier_Curve_Button" value="Click Me!" onclick="Setup2()"/>
<svg:svg id="My_SVG" height="500" width="500">
<svg:path id="Bezier_Curve_1"/>
<svg:path id="Bezier_Curve_2"/>
</svg:svg>
</body>
</html>
And here is my XML Schema
<schema xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema" xmlns:svg = "http://www.TedTheSpeedlearner.com" xmlns:target="http://www.TedTheSpeedlearner.com" targetNamespace="http://www.TedTheSpeedlearner.com" elementFormDefault="qualified">
<complexType name="HeadType">
<sequence>
<element name="head" type="target:TitleType"/>
<element name="body" type="target:BodyType"/>
</sequence>
</complexType>
<complexType name="TitleType">
<sequence>
<element name="title" type="string"/>
<element name="link" type="target:LinkType"/>
<element name="script" type="target:ScriptType"/>
</sequence>
</complexType>
<complexType name="LinkType">
<attribute name="rel" type="string"/>
<attribute name="type" type="string"/>
<attribute name="href" type="string"/>
</complexType>
<complexType name="ScriptType">
<attribute name="language" type="string"/>
<attribute name="src" type="string"/>
</complexType>
<complexType name="BodyType">
<sequence>
<element name="input" type="target:InputType"/>
<element name="svg" type="target:SvgType"/>
</sequence>
<attribute name="onload" type="string"/>
</complexType>
<complexType name="SvgType">
<sequence>
<element name="path" type="target:PathType"/>
<element name="path" type="target:Path2Type"/>
</sequence>
<attribute name="id" type="string"/>
<attribute name="height" type="string"/>
<attribute name="width" type="string"/>
</complexType>
<complexType name="InputType">
<attribute name="type" type="string"/>
<attribute name="id" type="string"/>
<attribute name="value" type="string"/>
<attribute name="onclick" type="string"/>
</complexType>
<complexType name="PathType">
<attribute name="id" type="string"/>
</complexType>
<complexType name="Path2Type">
<attribute name="id" type="string"/>
</complexType>
<element name="html" type="target:HeadType"/>
</schema>
As you can see, because I have my SVG in a different namespace, I have these errors.
I don’t know what the errors are referring to, so I could use your assistance.