I have two namespaces in my HTML that are conflicting with my XML schema

Here is my HTML

<html xmlns="http://www.TedTheSpeedlearner.com" xmlns:svg="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance" xsi:schemaLocation="http://www.TedTheSpeedlearner.com SVG_Bezier_Curve_Webpage_XML_Schema.xsd">
    <head>
         <title>SVG_Bezier_Curve</title>
         <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="http://localhost:8080/exist/rest/db/apps/HTML_Student/SVG_Bezier_Curve.css"/>
         <script language="javascript" src="http://localhost:8080/exist/rest/db/apps/HTML_Student/SVG_Bezier_Curve_2.js">
         </script>
    </head>
    <body onload="Setup()">
         <input type="button" id="Bezier_Curve_Button" value="Click Me!" onclick="Setup2()"/>
         <svg:svg id="My_SVG" height="500" width="500">
         <svg:path id="Bezier_Curve_1"/>
         <svg:path id="Bezier_Curve_2"/>
         </svg:svg>
    </body>
</html>

And here is my XML Schema

<schema xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema" xmlns:svg = "http://www.TedTheSpeedlearner.com"  xmlns:target="http://www.TedTheSpeedlearner.com" targetNamespace="http://www.TedTheSpeedlearner.com" elementFormDefault="qualified">
    <complexType name="HeadType">
        <sequence>
            <element name="head" type="target:TitleType"/>
            <element name="body" type="target:BodyType"/>
        </sequence>
    </complexType>
    <complexType name="TitleType">
        <sequence>
            <element name="title" type="string"/>
            <element name="link" type="target:LinkType"/>
            <element name="script" type="target:ScriptType"/>
        </sequence>
    </complexType>
    <complexType name="LinkType">
        <attribute name="rel" type="string"/>
        <attribute name="type" type="string"/>
        <attribute name="href" type="string"/>
    </complexType>
    <complexType name="ScriptType">
        <attribute name="language" type="string"/>
        <attribute name="src" type="string"/>
    </complexType>
    <complexType name="BodyType">
        <sequence>
            <element name="input" type="target:InputType"/>
            <element name="svg" type="target:SvgType"/>
        </sequence>
        <attribute name="onload" type="string"/>
    </complexType>
    <complexType name="SvgType">
            <sequence>
            <element name="path" type="target:PathType"/>
            <element name="path" type="target:Path2Type"/>
            </sequence>
            <attribute name="id" type="string"/>
            <attribute name="height" type="string"/>
            <attribute name="width" type="string"/>
    </complexType>
    <complexType name="InputType">
        <attribute name="type" type="string"/>
        <attribute name="id" type="string"/>
        <attribute name="value" type="string"/>
        <attribute name="onclick" type="string"/>
    </complexType>
    <complexType name="PathType">
        <attribute name="id" type="string"/>
    </complexType>
    <complexType name="Path2Type">
        <attribute name="id" type="string"/>
    </complexType>
    <element name="html" type="target:HeadType"/>
</schema>

As you can see, because I have my SVG in a different namespace, I have these errors.

I don’t know what the errors are referring to, so I could use your assistance.