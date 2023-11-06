I have a problem with header()

In my website, all pages which are visible to the user include 3 major files:
the top part in page_header.php
The bottom is page_footer.php
The middle is the page content.
In thr error_log file I constantly get the warning:
PHP Warning: session_start(): Session cannot be started after headers have already been sent in /home4/traderan/public_html/pages/page_header.php on line 2
Here is the content of page_header.php ( the upper part):
<?php
session_start();
//https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUkKCMEYj9M&ab_channel=DaniKrossing
if(isset($_POST['reset-request-submit'])) {
require 'fetch.php';
// Get email geven by the user
$userEmail = $_POST['email'];
// Check if email belongs to a registered user
$result = check_email_validity($userEmail);
if($result <1 ){
header('Location: ../reset_password.php?error="no_user_with_this_email"');
exit();
}
// Create a 8 bit random number and turn it to HEX
$selector = bin2hex(random_bytes(8));
// Create a 32 bite token
$token = random_bytes(32);
$validator = bin2hex($token);
// Create a link which will be sent to the user
$url = "www.traderanalytics1.com/create_new_password.php?selector=".$selector.
"&validator=".$validator;
//Set expiry time for the token 1 hour ahead from now
$expires = date("U") + 1800;
// Check if user has tokens in pwdReset table
$rowcount = check_user_tokens_in_db_table($userEmail);
// if function returns false / negative number / non numeric value - there's an error
if($rowcount < 0 || is_numeric($rowcount) != true){
header('Location: ../reset_password.php?error="erro_check_token"');
exit();
}
// if function returns positive number delete data related to given email
if($rowcount > 0){
$result = delete_user_tokens_in_db_table($userEmail);
if($result == false){
header('Location: ../reset_password.php?error="delete_error"');
exit();
}
}// End if
// After deleteng previous reset data from table / verifying no previous token exist - We insert new date to be sent to user
if($rowcount == 0){
$result = insert_tokens_for_pwdreset($userEmail, $selector, $validator, $expires);
if($result == false){ //error on insertind rwd reset info into table
header('Location: ../reset_password.php?error="insert_error"');
exit();
} else {
// Send email to the user
$to = $userEmail;
$subject = 'Reset your password for this website';
$message = '
<?php
session_start();
if(isset($_SESSION['user_id']) && !empty($_SESSION['user_id'])){
$user_id = $_SESSION['user_id'];
//Get user data from DB
require 'includes/fetch.php';
``
I also get it here:
> PHP Warning: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home4/traderan/public_html/includes/reset_request.inc.php:77) in /home4/traderan/public_html/includes/reset_request.inc.php on line 78
Here is file content:
We received a password reset request. The link to reset
your password is below.
If you did not make this request - ignore this email
Here is your password reset link:< /br>'; $message .=''.$url.''; $headers = "From: support \r\n"; $headers .= "Reply-To: support@traderanalytics1.com\r\n"; $headers .= "Content-type:text/html\r\n"; mail($to, $subject, $message, $headers); header('Location: ../reset_notice.php'); // PROBLEM HERE - LINE 78 exit(); } } }else { header("Location: ../index.php"); exit(); } ``` the process stops at this file, Here is a screenshot: ![stuck|690x219](upload://jXDl3GspMUMeXSipeGwzcX8Q25w.png) When I refresh the page the header() command is processed and the page is redirected to target page Do I use header correctly? I searched the web for solutions for the problem but when I found a sulution e.g. ob_start(), I also found an explanation that this hides the problem - not solving it. How do I find the source of the problem ?