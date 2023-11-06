I have a problem with header()

In my website, all pages which are visible to the user include 3 major files:

the top part in page_header.php

The bottom is page_footer.php

The middle is the page content.

In thr error_log file I constantly get the warning:

PHP Warning: session_start(): Session cannot be started after headers have already been sent in /home4/traderan/public_html/pages/page_header.php on line 2

Here is the content of page_header.php ( the upper part):

<?php session_start(); if(isset($_SESSION['user_id']) && !empty($_SESSION['user_id'])){ $user_id = $_SESSION['user_id']; //Get user data from DB require 'includes/fetch.php'; `` I also get it here: > PHP Warning: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home4/traderan/public_html/includes/reset_request.inc.php:77) in /home4/traderan/public_html/includes/reset_request.inc.php on line 78 Here is file content:

0){ $result = delete_user_tokens_in_db_table($userEmail); if($result == false){ header('Location: ../reset_password.php?error="delete_error"'); exit(); } }// End if // After deleteng previous reset data from table / verifying no previous token exist - We insert new date to be sent to user if($rowcount == 0){ $result = insert_tokens_for_pwdreset($userEmail, $selector, $validator, $expires); if($result == false){ //error on insertind rwd reset info into table header('Location: ../reset_password.php?error="insert_error"'); exit(); } else { // Send email to the user $to = $userEmail; $subject = 'Reset your password for this website'; $message = '

We received a password reset request. The link to reset your password is below.

If you did not make this request - ignore this email

Here is your password reset link:< /br>'; $message .=''.$url.'

'; $headers = "From: support \r

"; $headers .= "Reply-To: support@traderanalytics1.com\r

"; $headers .= "Content-type:text/html\r

"; mail($to, $subject, $message, $headers); header('Location: ../reset_notice.php'); // PROBLEM HERE - LINE 78 exit(); } } }else { header("Location: ../index.php"); exit(); } ``` the process stops at this file, Here is a screenshot: ![stuck|690x219](upload://jXDl3GspMUMeXSipeGwzcX8Q25w.png) When I refresh the page the header() command is processed and the page is redirected to target page Do I use header correctly? I searched the web for solutions for the problem but when I found a sulution e.g. ob_start(), I also found an explanation that this hides the problem - not solving it. How do I find the source of the problem ?