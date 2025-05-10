I have a problem with dates in PHP

I want to offer a free subscription to a website which will never expire.

I decided to define an expiry date

// Define an expiry date for a free subscription| $free_sub = 9999-12-31 23:59:59; $free = new DateTime($free_sub);

here is the folowing swich code :

//Now, add subscription perion to calculated expiry date switch ($period) { case "w": // 1 week subscription $expr_date->modify('+7 days'); break; case "m": // 1 month subscription $expr_date->modify('+1 month'); break; case "y": // 1 year subscription $expr_date->modify('+1 year'); break; case "f": // Free basic subscription $expr_date = $free; var_dump($free); exit(); break; default: echo "No subscription period selected"; } // End switch

And here is a screenshot of the result:



What is the correct way to define this expiry date ?