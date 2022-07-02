I have a problem with DATE_FORMAT()

Hello,
I coded a page which displays trading data
Here is a screenshot of a typical page

instrument
instrument

When a user clicks on hide, the text “hide” changes into "show and this trade is not included in the charts or in the summary table. a message shows up letting the user that a trade is hidden, and there is a button which will show all hidden trades

instrumen_clickt
instrumen_clickt

"
So far, all works well.
Here is the code for the variables creating the data

//Get the data for balance graph
$data_b = profit_loss_single_couple($couple, $user_id);
//Get the data for trades counter graph
$data_c = p_l_ֹcounter_single_couple($couple, $user_id);
//Get the data for line graph
$data_l = get_Single_Couple_profit($couple, $user_id);
//var_dump($data_l);
//die();
//Get the data for summary table
$table_data = closed_pos_single_couple($couple, $user_id);
//Get the data for closed positions table
$positions_couple = closed_pos_table_single_couple($couple, $user_id);
// Count Couple hidden trades
$hidden_trades_couple = count_hidden_pos_couple($couple, $user_id);

here is the function which exracts the table data from the DB

function closed_pos_table_single_couple($item, $user_id)
{
	global $db;

	try
	{
	
	$sql = "SELECT id, user_id, ticket, type, size, item, o_time, o_price, c_time, c_price, profit, hideshow
			FROM `data`
			WHERE  `user_id` = :user_id  
			AND `item` = :item 
			ORDER BY `c_time` ASC";

			$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
			$stmt->bindParam(':user_id', $user_id, PDO::PARAM_INT);
            $stmt->bindParam(':item', $item, PDO::PARAM_STR);
			$stmt->execute();

			if($stmt->rowCount() == 0)
		       return 0;
		    else
			   return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
	}
	    catch(Exception $e) 
	{
	   echo $e;
	   die();
	   return false;        
	}

}

And here is the code for summary table function

function closed_pos_single_couple($item, $user_id)
{	
	global $db;
	
	try
	{
		$sql = "SELECT  `profit`, `hideshow`, `item`, `user_id`, `o_time`
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` >= 0 THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS TotalProfit
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` < 0 THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS TotalLoss
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` >= 0 THEN 1 ELSE 0.0 END) AS CountProfit
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` < 0 THEN 1 ELSE 0.0 END) AS CountLoss
				,AVG(CASE WHEN `profit` >= 0 THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS AveProfit
				,AVG(CASE WHEN `profit` < 0 THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS AveLoss
				, MAX(profit), MIN(profit), MIN(`o_time`) AS StartDate, MAX(`o_time`) AS EndDate
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` >= 0 AND type LIKE 'buy%' THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS BuyProfit
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` < 0 AND type LIKE 'buy%' THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS BuyLoss
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` >= 0 AND type LIKE 'sell%' THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS SellProfit
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` < 0 AND type LIKE 'sell%' THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS SellLoss
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` >= 0 AND type LIKE 'buy%' THEN 1 ELSE 0.0 END) AS CountBuyProfit
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` < 0 AND type LIKE 'buy%' THEN 1 ELSE 0.0 END) AS CountBuyLoss
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` >= 0 AND type LIKE 'sell%' THEN 1 ELSE 0.0 END) AS CountSellProfit
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` < 0 AND type LIKE 'sell%' THEN 1 ELSE 0.0 END) AS CountSellLoss
				,AVG(CASE WHEN `profit` >= 0 AND type LIKE 'buy%' THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS AvgLongProfit
				,AVG(CASE WHEN `profit` < 0 AND type LIKE 'buy%'THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS AvgLongLoss
				,AVG(CASE WHEN `profit` >= 0 AND type LIKE 'sell%' THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS AvgShortProfit
				,AVG(CASE WHEN `profit` < 0 AND type LIKE 'sell%'THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS AvgShortLoss
				,MAX(CASE WHEN `profit` >= 0 AND type LIKE 'buy%' THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS MaxBuyProfit
				,MIN(CASE WHEN `profit` < 0 AND type LIKE 'buy%' THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS MaxBuyLoss
				,MAX(CASE WHEN `profit` >= 0 AND type LIKE 'sell%' THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS MaxSellProfit
				,MIN(CASE WHEN `profit` < 0 AND type LIKE 'sell%' THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS MaxSellLoss
				FROM `data` 
				WHERE  `hideshow` = 'hide'
				AND `user_id` = :user_id
				AND `item` = :item";
		$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
		$stmt->bindParam(':user_id', $user_id, PDO::PARAM_INT);
        $stmt->bindParam(':item', $item, PDO::PARAM_STR);
		$stmt->execute();
				
		if($stmt->rowCount() == 0)
		return 0;
		else
		return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
		
	}
	catch(Exception $e) 
	{
	   echo $e;
	   die();
	   return false;        
	}
}

And here is the jquery which emphasizes the hidden trade

 $("td:contains('show')").css({"background-color":"#16e6f4", "font-weight":"bold"});
});

the problem is that I want to let users filter their results by dates, weekdays, hours.
Here is a screenshot of the table storing the filtering criteria

filter
filter803×161 11.6 KB

Here is the code which works with the data (with 2 lines which will display the data for this post

// Here a variable wil get user filtering data and will insert all filtering criteria into variables which will
// go to all functions

$filter_criteria = get_user_filter_criteria($user_id);

foreach($filter_criteria as $xrow =>$xval)
{
  $start_date = $xval['start_date'];
  $end_date = $xval['end_date'];
  $weekdays = $xval['weekdays'];
  $hour_start = $xval['hour_start'];
  $hour_end = $xval['hour_end'];
} // End foreach
var_dump($filter_criteria);
die();

and here is the relevant function

function get_user_filter_criteria($user_id)
{	
	global $db;
	
	try
	{
		$sql = "SELECT * FROM `filter` WHERE `user_id` = :user_id";
		$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
		$stmt->bindParam(':user_id', $user_id, PDO::PARAM_STR);
		$stmt->execute();
		
		if($stmt->rowCount() == 0)
		return 0;
		else
		return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
		
	}
	catch(Exception $e) 
	{
	   return false;        
	}
}

Here is the var_dump results
C:\wamp64\www\AHopefully\pages\page_header.php:37: array (size=1) 0 => array (size=7) 'f_id' => string '28' (length=2) 'user_id' => string '30' (length=2) 'start_date' => string '2017-08-14' (length=10) 'end_date' => string '2022-06-09' (length=10) 'weekdays' => string '0,1,2,3,4,5,6' (length=13) 'hour_start' => string '00:00:00' (length=8) 'hour_end' => string '23:59:59' (length=8)

Now I add the variables to the functions and function calls:
these are for the table

function closed_pos_table_single_couple($item, $user_id, $start_date, $end_date, $hour_start, $hour_end, $days)
{
	global $db;

	try
	{
	
	$sql = "SELECT id, user_id, ticket, type, size, item, o_time, o_price, c_time, c_price, profit, hideshow
			FROM `data`
			WHERE DATE_FORMAT(`o_time`, '%Y-%m-%d') BETWEEN :start_date AND :end_date 
			AND TIME(`o_time`) BETWEEN :hour_start AND :hour_end
			AND WEEKDAY(`o_time`) IN ($days)
			AND `user_id` = :user_id
			AND `item` = :item 
			ORDER BY `c_time` ASC";

			$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
			$stmt->bindParam(':item', $item, PDO::PARAM_STR);
			$stmt->bindParam(':user_id', $user_id, PDO::PARAM_STR);
			$stmt->bindParam(':start_date', $start_date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
			$stmt->bindParam(':end_date', $end_date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
			$stmt->bindParam(':hour_start', $hour_start, PDO::PARAM_STR);
			$stmt->bindParam(':hour_end', $hour_end, PDO::PARAM_STR);
			$stmt->execute();

			if($stmt->rowCount() == 0)
		       return 0;
		    else
			   return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
	}
	    catch(Exception $e) 
	{
	   echo $e;
	   die();
	   return false;        
	}

}

$positions_couple = closed_pos_table_single_couple($couple, $user_id, $start_date, $end_date, $hour_start, $hour_end, $days);

And these are for the summary table

$table_data = closed_pos_single_couple($couple, $user_id, $start_date, $end_date, $hour_start, $hour_end, $days);

And

function closed_pos_single_couple($item, $user_id, $start_date, $end_date, $hour_start, $hour_end, $days)
{	
	global $db;
	
	try
	{
		$sql = "SELECT  `profit`, `hideshow`, `item`, `user_id`, `o_time`
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` >= 0 THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS TotalProfit
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` < 0 THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS TotalLoss
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` >= 0 THEN 1 ELSE 0.0 END) AS CountProfit
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` < 0 THEN 1 ELSE 0.0 END) AS CountLoss
				,AVG(CASE WHEN `profit` >= 0 THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS AveProfit
				,AVG(CASE WHEN `profit` < 0 THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS AveLoss
				, MAX(profit), MIN(profit), MIN(`o_time`) AS StartDate, MAX(`o_time`) AS EndDate
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` >= 0 AND type LIKE 'buy%' THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS BuyProfit
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` < 0 AND type LIKE 'buy%' THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS BuyLoss
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` >= 0 AND type LIKE 'sell%' THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS SellProfit
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` < 0 AND type LIKE 'sell%' THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS SellLoss
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` >= 0 AND type LIKE 'buy%' THEN 1 ELSE 0.0 END) AS CountBuyProfit
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` < 0 AND type LIKE 'buy%' THEN 1 ELSE 0.0 END) AS CountBuyLoss
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` >= 0 AND type LIKE 'sell%' THEN 1 ELSE 0.0 END) AS CountSellProfit
				,SUM(CASE WHEN `profit` < 0 AND type LIKE 'sell%' THEN 1 ELSE 0.0 END) AS CountSellLoss
				,AVG(CASE WHEN `profit` >= 0 AND type LIKE 'buy%' THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS AvgLongProfit
				,AVG(CASE WHEN `profit` < 0 AND type LIKE 'buy%'THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS AvgLongLoss
				,AVG(CASE WHEN `profit` >= 0 AND type LIKE 'sell%' THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS AvgShortProfit
				,AVG(CASE WHEN `profit` < 0 AND type LIKE 'sell%'THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS AvgShortLoss
				,MAX(CASE WHEN `profit` >= 0 AND type LIKE 'buy%' THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS MaxBuyProfit
				,MIN(CASE WHEN `profit` < 0 AND type LIKE 'buy%' THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS MaxBuyLoss
				,MAX(CASE WHEN `profit` >= 0 AND type LIKE 'sell%' THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS MaxSellProfit
				,MIN(CASE WHEN `profit` < 0 AND type LIKE 'sell%' THEN `profit` ELSE 0.0 END) AS MaxSellLoss
				FROM `data` 
				WHERE DATE_FORMAT(`o_time`, '%Y-%m-%d') BETWEEN :start_date AND :end_date 
			    AND TIME(`o_time`) BETWEEN :hour_start AND :hour_end
				AND WEEKDAY(`o_time`) IN ($days)
				AND `hideshow` = 'hide'
				AND `user_id` = :user_id
				AND `item` = :item";
		$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
		$stmt->bindParam(':item', $item, PDO::PARAM_STR);
		$stmt->bindParam(':user_id', $user_id, PDO::PARAM_STR);
		$stmt->bindParam(':start_date', $start_date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
		$stmt->bindParam(':end_date', $end_date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
		$stmt->bindParam(':hour_start', $hour_start, PDO::PARAM_STR);
		$stmt->bindParam(':hour_end', $hour_end, PDO::PARAM_STR);
		$stmt->execute();
				
		if($stmt->rowCount() == 0)
		return 0;
		else
		return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
		
	}
	catch(Exception $e) 
	{
	   echo $e;
	   die();
	   return false;        
	}
}

now, the hidden trade wont show in the table

page_problem
page_problem1255×732 55.2 KB

And when the show hidden trades button is clicked, it disappears but the trade wont show in the table and won’t be taken in the calculations for the page functions
Here is aresult of a query on the sql page in the DB

sql
sql1038×334 23.6 KB

What is the problem here ?
What did I do wrong ?