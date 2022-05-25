I try to run nvidia-settings under my fresh kubuntu installation
and selected 418 (proprietary) in “Settings”/“Driver manager” : https://prnt.sc/8wPVX8vBiFd_
But I got errors with command :
$ nvidia-settings
(process:58464): Gtk-WARNING **: 07:47:06.107: Locale not supported by C library.
Using the fallback 'C' locale.
ERROR: NVIDIA driver is not loaded
ERROR: Unable to load info from any available system
(nvidia-settings:58464): GLib-GObject-CRITICAL **: 07:47:07.347: g_object_unref: assertion 'G_IS_OBJECT (object)' failed
** Message: 07:47:07.352: PRIME: No offloading required. Abort
** Message: 07:47:07.352: PRIME: is it supported? no
I tried and failed to install nvidia-prime :
$ sudo apt-get install nvidia-prime
Reading package lists... Done
Building dependency tree
Reading state information... Done
nvidia-prime is already the newest version (0.8.16~0.20.04.2).
0 upgraded, 0 newly installed, 0 to remove and 18 not upgraded.
1 not fully installed or removed.
After this operation, 0 B of additional disk space will be used.
Do you want to continue? [Y/n] Y
perl: warning: Setting locale failed.
perl: warning: Please check that your locale settings:
LANGUAGE = "",
LC_ALL = (unset),
LC_TIME = "en_001.UTF-8",
LC_MONETARY = "uk_UA.UTF-8",
LC_ADDRESS = "uk_UA.UTF-8",
LC_TELEPHONE = "uk_UA.UTF-8",
LC_NAME = "uk_UA.UTF-8",
LC_MEASUREMENT = "uk_UA.UTF-8",
LC_IDENTIFICATION = "uk_UA.UTF-8",
LC_NUMERIC = "uk_UA.UTF-8",
LC_PAPER = "uk_UA.UTF-8",
LANG = "en_US.UTF-8"
are supported and installed on your system.
perl: warning: Falling back to a fallback locale ("en_US.UTF-8").
locale: Cannot set LC_ALL to default locale: No such file or directory
Setting up initramfs-tools (0.136ubuntu6.7) ...
update-initramfs: deferring update (trigger activated)
Processing triggers for initramfs-tools (0.136ubuntu6.7) ...
update-initramfs: Generating /boot/initrd.img-5.13.0-41-generic
I: The initramfs will attempt to resume from /dev/sdb6
I: (UUID=28ee0d89-a0cc-45ab-bb0c-aeaee8072afa)
I: Set the RESUME variable to override this.
Error 24 : Write error : cannot write compressed block
E: mkinitramfs failure cpio 141 lz4 -9 -l 24
update-initramfs: failed for /boot/initrd.img-5.13.0-41-generic with 1.
dpkg: error processing package initramfs-tools (--configure):
installed initramfs-tools package post-installation script subprocess returned error exit status 1
Errors were encountered while processing:
initramfs-tools
E: Sub-process /usr/bin/dpkg returned an error code (1)
Searching in net I found a possible decision with :
# apt-get auto-remove && apt-get clean && apt-get update && apt-get upgrade
Reading package lists... Done
Building dependency tree
Reading state information... Done
0 upgraded, 0 newly installed, 0 to remove and 18 not upgraded.
1 not fully installed or removed.
After this operation, 0 B of additional disk space will be used.
But again error. Partitions of my OS:
# df -HT
Filesystem Type Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on
udev devtmpfs 4.1G 0 4.1G 0% /dev
tmpfs tmpfs 826M 2.0M 824M 1% /run
/dev/sdb2 ext4 53G 15G 35G 31% /
tmpfs tmpfs 4.2G 102M 4.1G 3% /dev/shm
tmpfs tmpfs 5.3M 4.1k 5.3M 1% /run/lock
tmpfs tmpfs 4.2G 0 4.2G 0% /sys/fs/cgroup
/dev/sdb7 ext4 30G 3.5G 25G 13% /var
/dev/sdb1 ext4 339M 234M 80M 75% /boot
/dev/loop0 squashfs 140M 140M 0 100% /snap/chromium/1993
/dev/sdb8 fuseblk 399G 132G 267G 34% /mnt/_work_sdb8
/dev/loop1 squashfs 132k 132k 0 100% /snap/bare/5
/dev/loop2 squashfs 47M 47M 0 100% /snap/snapd/15534
/dev/loop3 squashfs 66M 66M 0 100% /snap/core20/1434
/dev/loop4 squashfs 261M 261M 0 100% /snap/gnome-3-38-2004/99
/dev/loop5 squashfs 86M 86M 0 100% /snap/gtk-common-themes/1534
/dev/sda1 fuseblk 65G 58G 7.2G 89% /mnt/Win_sda1
/dev/sda6 fuseblk 237G 122G 115G 52% /mnt/Work_sda6
/dev/sda8 fuseblk 628G 617G 12G 99% /mnt/Media_sda8
tmpfs tmpfs 826M 17k 826M 1% /run/user/1000
# uname -a
Linux master-at-home 5.13.0-41-generic #46~20.04.1-Ubuntu SMP Wed Apr 20 13:16:21 UTC 2022 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
root@master-at-home:/mnt/_work_sdb8/wwwroot/lar/BiCurrencies#
root@master-at-home:/mnt/_work_sdb8/wwwroot/lar/BiCurrencies# lsb_release -d; uname -r; uname -i
Description: Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS
5.13.0-41-generic
x86_64
root@master-at-home:/mnt/_work_sdb8/wwwroot/lar/BiCurrencies#
root@master-at-home:/mnt/_work_sdb8/wwwroot/lar/BiCurrencies# plasmashell -v
QStandardPaths: XDG_RUNTIME_DIR not set, defaulting to '/tmp/runtime-root'
QStandardPaths: XDG_RUNTIME_DIR not set, defaulting to '/tmp/runtime-root'
plasmashell 5.18.8
root@master-at-home:/mnt/_work_sdb8/wwwroot/lar/BiCurrencies#
root@master-at-home:/mnt/_work_sdb8/wwwroot/lar/BiCurrencies# kf5-config --version
QStandardPaths: XDG_RUNTIME_DIR not set, defaulting to '/tmp/runtime-root'
QStandardPaths: XDG_RUNTIME_DIR not set, defaulting to '/tmp/runtime-root'
QStandardPaths: XDG_RUNTIME_DIR not set, defaulting to '/tmp/runtime-root'
Qt: 5.12.8
KDE Frameworks: 5.68.0
kf5-config: 1.0
How that can be fixed ?
$ dpkg -l | grep xdg
ii python3-xdg 0.26-1ubuntu1 all Python 3 library to access freedesktop.org standards
ii xdg-dbus-proxy 0.1.2-1 amd64 filtering D-Bus proxy
ii xdg-desktop-portal 1.6.0-1 amd64 desktop integration portal for Flatpak and Snap
ii xdg-desktop-portal-kde 5.18.5-0ubuntu0.1 amd64 backend implementation for xdg-desktop-portal using Qt
ii xdg-user-dirs 0.17-2ubuntu1 amd64 tool to manage well known user directories
ii xdg-utils 1.1.3-2ubuntu1.20.04.2 all desktop integration utilities from freedesktop.org
Thanks!