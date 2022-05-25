I try to run nvidia-settings under my fresh kubuntu installation

and selected 418 (proprietary) in “Settings”/“Driver manager” : https://prnt.sc/8wPVX8vBiFd_

But I got errors with command :

$ nvidia-settings (process:58464): Gtk-WARNING **: 07:47:06.107: Locale not supported by C library. Using the fallback 'C' locale. ERROR: NVIDIA driver is not loaded ERROR: Unable to load info from any available system (nvidia-settings:58464): GLib-GObject-CRITICAL **: 07:47:07.347: g_object_unref: assertion 'G_IS_OBJECT (object)' failed ** Message: 07:47:07.352: PRIME: No offloading required. Abort ** Message: 07:47:07.352: PRIME: is it supported? no

I tried and failed to install nvidia-prime :

$ sudo apt-get install nvidia-prime Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done nvidia-prime is already the newest version (0.8.16~0.20.04.2). 0 upgraded, 0 newly installed, 0 to remove and 18 not upgraded. 1 not fully installed or removed. After this operation, 0 B of additional disk space will be used. Do you want to continue? [Y/n] Y perl: warning: Setting locale failed. perl: warning: Please check that your locale settings: LANGUAGE = "", LC_ALL = (unset), LC_TIME = "en_001.UTF-8", LC_MONETARY = "uk_UA.UTF-8", LC_ADDRESS = "uk_UA.UTF-8", LC_TELEPHONE = "uk_UA.UTF-8", LC_NAME = "uk_UA.UTF-8", LC_MEASUREMENT = "uk_UA.UTF-8", LC_IDENTIFICATION = "uk_UA.UTF-8", LC_NUMERIC = "uk_UA.UTF-8", LC_PAPER = "uk_UA.UTF-8", LANG = "en_US.UTF-8" are supported and installed on your system. perl: warning: Falling back to a fallback locale ("en_US.UTF-8"). locale: Cannot set LC_ALL to default locale: No such file or directory Setting up initramfs-tools (0.136ubuntu6.7) ... update-initramfs: deferring update (trigger activated) Processing triggers for initramfs-tools (0.136ubuntu6.7) ... update-initramfs: Generating /boot/initrd.img-5.13.0-41-generic I: The initramfs will attempt to resume from /dev/sdb6 I: (UUID=28ee0d89-a0cc-45ab-bb0c-aeaee8072afa) I: Set the RESUME variable to override this. Error 24 : Write error : cannot write compressed block E: mkinitramfs failure cpio 141 lz4 -9 -l 24 update-initramfs: failed for /boot/initrd.img-5.13.0-41-generic with 1. dpkg: error processing package initramfs-tools (--configure): installed initramfs-tools package post-installation script subprocess returned error exit status 1 Errors were encountered while processing: initramfs-tools E: Sub-process /usr/bin/dpkg returned an error code (1)

Searching in net I found a possible decision with :

# apt-get auto-remove && apt-get clean && apt-get update && apt-get upgrade Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done 0 upgraded, 0 newly installed, 0 to remove and 18 not upgraded. 1 not fully installed or removed. After this operation, 0 B of additional disk space will be used. perl: warning: Setting locale failed. perl: warning: Please check that your locale settings: LANGUAGE = "", LC_ALL = (unset), LC_TIME = "en_001.UTF-8", LC_MONETARY = "uk_UA.UTF-8", LC_ADDRESS = "uk_UA.UTF-8", LC_TELEPHONE = "uk_UA.UTF-8", LC_NAME = "uk_UA.UTF-8", LC_MEASUREMENT = "uk_UA.UTF-8", LC_IDENTIFICATION = "uk_UA.UTF-8", LC_NUMERIC = "uk_UA.UTF-8", LC_PAPER = "uk_UA.UTF-8", LANG = "en_US.UTF-8" are supported and installed on your system. perl: warning: Falling back to a fallback locale ("en_US.UTF-8"). locale: Cannot set LC_ALL to default locale: No such file or directory Setting up initramfs-tools (0.136ubuntu6.7) ... update-initramfs: deferring update (trigger activated) Processing triggers for initramfs-tools (0.136ubuntu6.7) ... update-initramfs: Generating /boot/initrd.img-5.13.0-41-generic I: The initramfs will attempt to resume from /dev/sdb6 I: (UUID=28ee0d89-a0cc-45ab-bb0c-aeaee8072afa) I: Set the RESUME variable to override this. Error 24 : Write error : cannot write compressed block E: mkinitramfs failure cpio 141 lz4 -9 -l 24 update-initramfs: failed for /boot/initrd.img-5.13.0-41-generic with 1. dpkg: error processing package initramfs-tools (--configure): installed initramfs-tools package post-installation script subprocess returned error exit status 1 Errors were encountered while processing: initramfs-tools E: Sub-process /usr/bin/dpkg returned an error code (1)

But again error. Partitions of my OS:

# df -HT Filesystem Type Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on udev devtmpfs 4.1G 0 4.1G 0% /dev tmpfs tmpfs 826M 2.0M 824M 1% /run /dev/sdb2 ext4 53G 15G 35G 31% / tmpfs tmpfs 4.2G 102M 4.1G 3% /dev/shm tmpfs tmpfs 5.3M 4.1k 5.3M 1% /run/lock tmpfs tmpfs 4.2G 0 4.2G 0% /sys/fs/cgroup /dev/sdb7 ext4 30G 3.5G 25G 13% /var /dev/sdb1 ext4 339M 234M 80M 75% /boot /dev/loop0 squashfs 140M 140M 0 100% /snap/chromium/1993 /dev/sdb8 fuseblk 399G 132G 267G 34% /mnt/_work_sdb8 /dev/loop1 squashfs 132k 132k 0 100% /snap/bare/5 /dev/loop2 squashfs 47M 47M 0 100% /snap/snapd/15534 /dev/loop3 squashfs 66M 66M 0 100% /snap/core20/1434 /dev/loop4 squashfs 261M 261M 0 100% /snap/gnome-3-38-2004/99 /dev/loop5 squashfs 86M 86M 0 100% /snap/gtk-common-themes/1534 /dev/sda1 fuseblk 65G 58G 7.2G 89% /mnt/Win_sda1 /dev/sda6 fuseblk 237G 122G 115G 52% /mnt/Work_sda6 /dev/sda8 fuseblk 628G 617G 12G 99% /mnt/Media_sda8 tmpfs tmpfs 826M 17k 826M 1% /run/user/1000 # uname -a Linux master-at-home 5.13.0-41-generic #46~20.04.1-Ubuntu SMP Wed Apr 20 13:16:21 UTC 2022 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux root@master-at-home:/mnt/_work_sdb8/wwwroot/lar/BiCurrencies# root@master-at-home:/mnt/_work_sdb8/wwwroot/lar/BiCurrencies# lsb_release -d; uname -r; uname -i Description: Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS 5.13.0-41-generic x86_64 root@master-at-home:/mnt/_work_sdb8/wwwroot/lar/BiCurrencies# root@master-at-home:/mnt/_work_sdb8/wwwroot/lar/BiCurrencies# plasmashell -v QStandardPaths: XDG_RUNTIME_DIR not set, defaulting to '/tmp/runtime-root' QStandardPaths: XDG_RUNTIME_DIR not set, defaulting to '/tmp/runtime-root' plasmashell 5.18.8 root@master-at-home:/mnt/_work_sdb8/wwwroot/lar/BiCurrencies# root@master-at-home:/mnt/_work_sdb8/wwwroot/lar/BiCurrencies# kf5-config --version QStandardPaths: XDG_RUNTIME_DIR not set, defaulting to '/tmp/runtime-root' QStandardPaths: XDG_RUNTIME_DIR not set, defaulting to '/tmp/runtime-root' QStandardPaths: XDG_RUNTIME_DIR not set, defaulting to '/tmp/runtime-root' Qt: 5.12.8 KDE Frameworks: 5.68.0 kf5-config: 1.0

How that can be fixed ?

$ dpkg -l | grep xdg ii python3-xdg 0.26-1ubuntu1 all Python 3 library to access freedesktop.org standards ii xdg-dbus-proxy 0.1.2-1 amd64 filtering D-Bus proxy ii xdg-desktop-portal 1.6.0-1 amd64 desktop integration portal for Flatpak and Snap ii xdg-desktop-portal-kde 5.18.5-0ubuntu0.1 amd64 backend implementation for xdg-desktop-portal using Qt ii xdg-user-dirs 0.17-2ubuntu1 amd64 tool to manage well known user directories ii xdg-utils 1.1.3-2ubuntu1.20.04.2 all desktop integration utilities from freedesktop.org

Thanks!