var arreglo = [3, 4, 5, 6, 7]; var suma = 0; for (var i = 0; i < arreglo.length; i++) { suma = suma + arreglo[i]; } console.log(suma);

If we look at the possible logic of the operation, the result must be 18. 18 because according to the condition given to i i<arreglo.length , elements 3 through 6 must be chosen, but not 7, because it would be violating the condition. But surprise, it gives 25 and I don’t know why as it violates the condition given to i. Please help me to understand this