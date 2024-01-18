I dont understand DataGridViews

So the title basically sums it up.

What I have:

A List of Objects of a custom class. The class defines a ToString method.

A WinForms…form… with a DataGridView on it.

The list will change during the usage of the program.

What I want:

The Datagridview to show the list of strings created by Select ’ing the List into the ToString method.

When the List of Objects updates, to be able to regenerate or update the DataGridView.

The rows in the DataGridView can be deleted by the user (which then triggers a reverse process to clean up the List of Objects)

What happens currently:

Depending on which odd convoluted 6-layer deep DataSource/BindingSource/BindingList/PickAnotherSolutionFromGoogle I use, I either get a blank row or a row with 2 columns, one of which just contains the length of the string.

Why is this so difficult…