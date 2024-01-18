I dont understand DataGridViews

So the title basically sums it up.
What I have:
- A List of Objects of a custom class. The class defines a ToString method.
- A WinForms…form… with a DataGridView on it.
- The list will change during the usage of the program.
What I want:
- The Datagridview to show the list of strings created by
Select’ing the List into the ToString method.
- When the List of Objects updates, to be able to regenerate or update the DataGridView.
- The rows in the DataGridView can be deleted by the user (which then triggers a reverse process to clean up the List of Objects)
What happens currently:
Depending on which odd convoluted 6-layer deep DataSource/BindingSource/BindingList/PickAnotherSolutionFromGoogle I use, I either get a blank row or a row with 2 columns, one of which just contains the length of the string.
Why is this so difficult…