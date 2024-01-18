I dont understand DataGridViews

So the title basically sums it up.

What I have:

  • A List of Objects of a custom class. The class defines a ToString method.
  • A WinForms…form… with a DataGridView on it.
  • The list will change during the usage of the program.

What I want:

  • The Datagridview to show the list of strings created by Select’ing the List into the ToString method.
  • When the List of Objects updates, to be able to regenerate or update the DataGridView.
  • The rows in the DataGridView can be deleted by the user (which then triggers a reverse process to clean up the List of Objects)

What happens currently:
Depending on which odd convoluted 6-layer deep DataSource/BindingSource/BindingList/PickAnotherSolutionFromGoogle I use, I either get a blank row or a row with 2 columns, one of which just contains the length of the string.

Why is this so difficult…

Because its Microsoft :smiley:

