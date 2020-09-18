I can't get sibling selectors to work in my navbar

HTML & CSS
#1

I am trying out a responsive navbar, where the menu icon is a checkbox, and when “checked” it is supposed to toggle it’s next sibling, which is the ul.
But it is not working and I am not sure what I overlooked.
I have the whole thing here on codepen if someone would be so kind to help me out.

#2

i think you overlooked the display declaration, happens to the best of us :wink:

.nav .menu-btn:checked ~ .menu {
    max-height: 440px;
    display: block; /*this is what you missed*/
    /*this is  for adjusting the style */
    position: relative;
    top:1em;
}

hope that helps

