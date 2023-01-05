I can't center a section

Hi,
I am lost. I tried several ways, but the address section found at the bottom right of this page is not centered as I am expecting. Any idea why?
I don’t know how much you can edit when using Bootstrap, but if possible add
display:flex; and
justify-content:center; to the
footer-address class so it becomes . . . .
.footer-address {
padding-top: 15px;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
}
Do you want the short dashed line below and to the left of “Contacto”?