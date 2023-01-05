I can't center a section

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi,

I am lost. I tried several ways, but the address section found at the bottom right of this page is not centered as I am expecting. Any idea why?

2023-01-05_18-55-34
2023-01-05_18-55-341266×752 84.9 KB

#2

I don’t know how much you can edit when using Bootstrap, but if possible add display:flex; and justify-content:center; to the footer-address class so it becomes . . . .

.footer-address {
  padding-top: 15px;
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
}

Do you want the short dashed line below and to the left of “Contacto”?