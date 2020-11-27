I cannot add bootstrap scripts into my html in ATOM

Hey everyone!
Maybe anyone will be able to give me some advices. I don’t know why but I cannot add scripts from bootstrap into my code. I do everything as it’s written on bootstrap website but still scripts are set in grey colour as you can see on the image. If anyone had this problem or knows what is going on could you please share the idea how to deal with this, thanks!
What happens when you load your HTML in the browser?
Does it all work as expected?
Hi there bartczx,
we need to see your actual HTML
rather than a partial image of it.
coothead
Hi,
I’m not using Bootstrap, but your image looks like the starter template at
As common practice, they have placed the scripts last before the body’s end tag.
You have them in the html head. What if you place them last in the body?
It shouldn’t matter though, just my two cents.