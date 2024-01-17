I am trying to replicate background image placement

I am trying to replicate the background image here.
Seen on here: https://herethere-blog.blogspot.com/
How it is set up.
How do I do that?
https://jsfiddle.net/vt15d09h/5/
Is all of this code needed to do that?
.bg-photo-overlay {
background: rgba(0, 0, 0, .26);
background-size: cover;
height: 480px;
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
z-index: 2;
}
.bg-photo-container {
height: 480px;
overflow: hidden;
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
z-index: 1;
}
@media (min-width: 1201px) .bg-photo {
background-image: url(https://i.imgur.com/A1q9bIZ.jpg);
}
.bg-photo {
background-image: url(https://i.imgur.com/A1q9bIZ.jpg);
}
.bg-photo {
background: #444444 url(https://i.imgur.com/A1q9bIZ.jpg) no-repeat scroll top center;
background-attachment: scroll;
background-size: cover;
-webkit-filter: blur(0px);
filter: blur(0px);
height: calc(100% + 2 * 0px);
left: 0px;
position: absolute;
top: 0px;
width: calc(100% + 2 * 0px);
}
.bg-photo {
background-attachment: scroll !important;
}
<div class="bg-photo-overlay"></div>
<div class="bg-photo-container">
<div class="bg-photo"></div>
</div>
<div class="container">