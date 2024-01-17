I am trying to replicate background image placement

I am trying to replicate the background image here.

Seen on here: https://herethere-blog.blogspot.com/

How it is set up.

How do I do that?

https://jsfiddle.net/vt15d09h/5/

Is all of this code needed to do that?

.bg-photo-overlay {
  background: rgba(0, 0, 0, .26);
  background-size: cover;
  height: 480px;
  position: absolute;
  width: 100%;
  z-index: 2;
}

.bg-photo-container {
  height: 480px;
  overflow: hidden;
  position: absolute;
  width: 100%;
  z-index: 1;
}


@media (min-width: 1201px) .bg-photo {
  background-image: url(https://i.imgur.com/A1q9bIZ.jpg);
}

.bg-photo {
  background-image: url(https://i.imgur.com/A1q9bIZ.jpg);
}

.bg-photo {
  background: #444444 url(https://i.imgur.com/A1q9bIZ.jpg) no-repeat scroll top center;
  background-attachment: scroll;
  background-size: cover;
  -webkit-filter: blur(0px);
  filter: blur(0px);
  height: calc(100% + 2 * 0px);
  left: 0px;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0px;
  width: calc(100% + 2 * 0px);
}

.bg-photo {
  background-attachment: scroll !important;
}

<div class="bg-photo-overlay"></div>
<div class="bg-photo-container">
<div class="bg-photo"></div>
</div>

<div class="container">