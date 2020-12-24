I am Facing website redirect issue or canonical issue

Hi I had the same problem and the guys here helped a lot. I had installed an SSL cert and wanted my canconical to be https://www.mydomain.com and all combinations (www., non www, http etc) to all be directed here.

I ended up adding this to my .htaccess file -

RewriteEngine On RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^mydomain.com [NC] RewriteRule ^(.*)$ http://www.mydomain.com/$1 [L,R=301]

Don’t ask me how it works or what it means - I just know it worked for me !

One word of warning, you mention canonical issue. Don’t forget to use canonical tag in your pages and check which url format Google etc have decided is for you