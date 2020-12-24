I am Facing website redirect issue or canonical issue

Hello on my website i have try to redirect with cpanel and htacces file, but yet i am facing canonical issue . my site running with https:// and https://www. how to resolve it?
You should not be serving both www and non-www version. Decide which you want to use and redirect www to non-www or non-www to www as appropriate.
Hi I had the same problem and the guys here helped a lot. I had installed an SSL cert and wanted my canconical to be
https://www.mydomain.com and all combinations (www., non www, http etc) to all be directed here.
I ended up adding this to my .htaccess file -
RewriteEngine On
RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^mydomain.com [NC]
RewriteRule ^(.*)$ http://www.mydomain.com/$1 [L,R=301]
Don’t ask me how it works or what it means - I just know it worked for me !
One word of warning, you mention canonical issue. Don’t forget to use canonical tag in your pages and check which url format Google etc have decided is for you
