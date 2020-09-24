I am Facing website redirect issue or canonical issue

Server Config
#1

Hello on my website i have try to redirect with cpanel and htacces file, but yet i am facing canonical issue . my site running with https:// and https://www. how to resolve it?

#2

You should not be serving both www and non-www version. Decide which you want to use and redirect www to non-www or non-www to www as appropriate.