I accidentally overwrote the software in the USB onto my computer’s HDD. I would like to restart Windows after erasing all HDD data, but is that possible? We apologize for the inconvenience, but we would appreciate it if you could give us some guidance on how to delete the data and be able to use Windows again. Also, I previously tried to insert a software called HDDErase into the USB to erase the overwritten data, but it did not work. If there is an easier and better HDD removal tool, I would like to know how to install it.