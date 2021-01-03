Hyperlink Query

I have designed my web pages into major and minor pages to keep all topics organized.

The major pages being the ‘parents’ of the minor pages. For instance, Power Tools (major page), contains the table saw, drill press, etc., all of which are the minor pages of Power Tools. To be clear, all of my ‘parent’ webpages are in a ‘major’ folder and all of the ‘children’ webpages are in the ‘minor’ folder. Within the ‘minor’ folder are other folders and so on.

While all of this works just fine, I do not like to see my hyperlink showing the ‘…/major/power-tools…’ as seen here, or ‘…/minor/joinery/dovetails…’ as seen here.

Is there a way to eliminate the ‘major’, ‘minor’ from the link without modifying my webpage design? If not, it is not the end of the world for me.

Thank you for any help provided.