Huge gap between two sidebar blocks

The site has told the sidebars to be in a grid, and then tried to put 2 things in the same grid column.

The grid, therefore, has put them both in the same column - stacked on top of each other.

The “main” portion, however, is also in the grid. So the row height of the grid is the maximum of the contents of that row, meaning the Main section is pushing down the boundary of the row height, as it fits in the first row of the grid.

the Grid is doing… a lot of columns to try and handle various screen widths, but in plain form:

The grid currently is a 2x2; sidebar 1 is in 0,0. main is in 0,1, sidebar 2 is in 1,0, and nothing is in 1,1.