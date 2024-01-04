Huge gap between two sidebar blocks

this webpage contains two sidebar blocks but there is a huge gap between them in a desktop display.
I don’t know how to explain this gap; the DOM tree looks fine to me and the CSS of the regions is quite simple and straightforward in my opinion so It may have to do with the
grid layout of the website (I never worked with
grid, but Drupal framework use it).
How would you explain this gap and how would you suggest to best cope with it?
The site has told the sidebars to be in a grid, and then tried to put 2 things in the same grid column.
The grid, therefore, has put them both in the same column - stacked on top of each other.
The “main” portion, however, is also in the grid. So the row height of the grid is the maximum of the contents of that row, meaning the Main section is pushing down the boundary of the row height, as it fits in the first row of the grid.
the Grid is doing… a lot of columns to try and handle various screen widths, but in plain form:
The grid currently is a 2x2; sidebar 1 is in 0,0. main is in 0,1, sidebar 2 is in 1,0, and nothing is in 1,1.
Solutions include:
Wrapping both sidebars in another container.
Giving a
grid-row to the
main section, such as
1 / span 2
Rearranging the second sidebar data to actually be part of the first, rather than having two sidebars?