HTTPS redirects back to HTTP sometimes

Weird issue happens, need help

i have url:

https://mysite.com/sslTest?bbb=&eeee=1

In some like random moments if i hit enter on browser url bar it redirects to HTTP :

http://mysite.com/sslTest?bbb=&eeee=1

I m using chrom

here is my htacces:

RewriteEngine On RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME}.php -f RewriteCond %{REQUEST_URI} !/$ RewriteRule (.*) $1\.php [L] ErrorDocument 404 https://mysite.com/404.php Options -Indexes

Everything worked all the time and nothing seems to be changed to affect that

Also interesting fact is if i remove query it redirects back to page and HTTPS

I tried to add:

RewriteCond %{HTTPS} off RewriteRule (.*) https://%{HTTP_HOST}%{REQUEST_URI} [R=301,L]