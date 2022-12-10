HTTPS protocol and data encryption

It is known, that

In HTTPS, the communication protocol is encrypted using Transport Layer Security (TLS) or, formerly, Secure Sockets Layer (SSL)

My question is - having a simple html login form hosted on the HTTPS enabled server when the user enters the address starting https:// i’m i right that the browser automatically encrypts the login data (login and password) thus allowing for a secure communication (the browser sees the HTTPS as a protocol and understands that the data send HAVE to be encrypted)?

Thx for explanation.