I have started working through HTML 5 Games;Novice to Ninja. I have loaded npm and budo and set up the initial game but now when I start npm it tries to load build.js but it just keeps running.
Anyone else had this problem? and how do I stop it?
HTML5Games
Hi,
Sorry to hear that you are having problems with the book.
Could you be a little more specific. Assuming you’re following the steps in the book, could you let me know where you started from and at what point you are having trouble. Then I can follow the same steps on my PC and see if I can shed any light.
Thanks James. I hope you got my earlier reply explaining that I think I’ve solved the problem. I have now run into a different problem!
I have run npm install --save-dev babelify babel-core babel-preset-env. I now have a load of warnings:
babelify@10.0.0 requires a peer of @babel/core@^7.0.0 but none is installed. You must install peer dependencies yourself.
rs@1.0.0 No repository field
optional SKIPPING OPTIONAL DEPENDENCY: fsevents@1.2.9 (node_module/fsevents):
notsup SKIPPING OPTIONAL DEPENDENCY: Unsupported platform for fsevents@1.2.9: wanted {“os”:“darwin”,“arch”:“any”}(current{“us”:“win42”,“arch”:“x64”})
And this is meant to be a book for novices like me!
How do I deal with this?
Best wishes
Tony Holland
Nope Where did that end up?
When you post code, can you surround inline code in backticks, or highlight it and press the
</> button in the toolbar. Likewise, can you please delimit code blocks with three backticks, or as above, mark it and hit the
</> button.
This gives you:
npm install --save-dev babelify babel-core babel-preset-env
And:
babelify@10.0.0 requires a peer of @babel/core@^7.0.0 but none is installed. You must install peer dependencies yourself.
rs@1.0.0 No repository field
optional SKIPPING OPTIONAL DEPENDENCY: fsevents@1.2.9 (node_module/fsevents):
notsup SKIPPING OPTIONAL DEPENDENCY: Unsupported platform for fsevents@1.2.9: wanted {“os”:“darwin”,“arch”:“any”}(current{“us”:“win42”,“arch”:“x64”})
which is much easier to read.
As to the cause of your error, it sounds like some kind of dependency mismatch. Could you please let me know which steps I can take to reproduce your problem on my machine (i.e. where are you in the book). Just running the commands above work fine for me, so it is very likely that these dependencies are colliding with something else.
Hi
Here is my previous reply which because it came to my mailbox I sent to
discourse+06d5ecf9fa8ee002a06f81734c508eb0@sitepoint.com
Thanks James
I think I’ve now solved the problem.
The book doesn’t make clear that npm start is a batch program terminated by ctrl c.
Also it doesn’t explain what happens when npm start runs, is every time the game is played the cmd monitor displays the programs being accessed. I thought it was trying and failing to create build.js!
I am now wiser.
Many thanks for your offer of help
Best wishes
Tony Holland
I was working through chapter 1 and got as far as the section headed “Build Tools and Workflow”.
When setting up the package.js file I made no entries for “test command”, “git repository” or “keywords”: as a novice I have no idea what those require!
I hope that’s the information you need, but if not please let me know.
Best wishes
Tony Holland
Ok, I see what’s happening.
With this command:
npm install --save-dev babelify babel-core babel-preset-env
you’re installing babelify, which is pulling in the latest version of the package (v10.0.0). This now depends on Babel 7.x, but the above command is installing Babel 6.x.
So, what you need to do:
- Delete your
node_modulesfolder.
- Change your
package.jsonfile to look like this:
{
"name": "whatever",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "",
"main": "index.js",
"scripts": {
"start": "budo src/main.js:build.js --live -- -t [ babelify --presets [ @babel/preset-env ] ]"
},
"keywords": [],
"author": "",
"license": "ISC",
"devDependencies": {
"@babel/core": "^7.6.4",
"@babel/preset-env": "^7.6.3",
"babelify": "^10.0.0",
"budo": "^11.6.3"
}
}
- Run
npm i
- Run
npm run start
- Visit http://192.168.178.27:9966/
And everything should work.
Thanks James, but sadly that hasn’t worked. Here is the print out:
npm ERR1 code ETARGET
npm ERR! notarget No matching version found for Babel-core@7.6.4.
npm ERR! notarget In most cases you or one of your dependencis are rquesting
npm ERR! notarget a package version that doesn't exist.
npm ERR! notarget
npm ERR! notargetIt was specified as a dependency of 'rs'
npm ERR! notarget
package.json is stored in C:/game/rs on my PC and that is where node_modules folder should be.
What am I doing wrong?
Best wishes
Tony Holland
That’s a shame. Maybe we can take it from the top.
First off, which versions of Node and npm do you have installed?
You can find this with the commands
node -v and
npm -v.
Let me know and I’ll switch to the same versions, then try running through the instructions again.
Thanks for all your time, James
node version 13.0.1
npm version 6.12.0
Looking through all the error messages it seems it cannot find module @babel/core; should this be included in the “start” instruction in package.json?
Best wishes
Tony
No worries. Happy to help.
So, let’s start over. Please run through the following steps and tell me what happens.
- Create a
gamefolder on your Desktop. I know you might think “Eh? Desktop? I’m working in C:/game/rs”, but it’s important to do the following steps outside of your project folder (where you might have conflicting dependencies installed, for example).
- Change into the
gamefolder and open a terminal.
- Run
npm init -y. This should produce a
package.jsonfile.
- Install the dependencies with this command. This should create a
node_modulesfolder in your
gamefolder.
npm i --save-dev budo babelify @babel/core @babel/preset-env
- In your
gamefolder, create a
resfolder and a
srcfolder.
- In the
resfolder, create a
main.cssfile and add the following:
#board {
width: 640px;
height: 480px;
margin: auto;
}
- In the
srcfolder, create a
main.jsfile and add the following:
const myGuess = Math.floor(Math.random() * 20) + 1;
let guesses = 0;
let guess;
while (guess !== myGuess) {
guess = parseInt(prompt("What number am I thinking of?"), 10);
guesses++;
if (guess < myGuess) {
alert("Higher.");
} else if (guess > myGuess) {
alert("Lower.");
}
}
alert(`Well done! You got it in ${ guesses }!`);
- Create an
index.htmlfile in the
gamefolder and add the following:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<title>Game</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="res/main.css" />
</head>
<body>
<div id="board"></div>
<script type="module" src="build.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
- The contents of your
gamefolder should now look like this:
game
├── index.html
├── node_modules
│ └── lots of folders
├── package.json
├── package-lock.json
├── res
│ └── main.css
└── src
└── main.js
- Open
package.jsonand edit the
scriptssection to be:
"scripts": {
"start": "budo src/main.js:build.js --live -- -t [ babelify --presets [ @babel/preset-env ] ]"
},
- Your entire
package.jsonfile should look like this:
{
"name": "game",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "",
"main": "index.js",
"scripts": {
"start": "budo src/main.js:build.js --live -- -t [ babelify --presets [ @babel/preset-env ] ]"
},
"keywords": [],
"author": "",
"license": "ISC",
"devDependencies": {
"@babel/core": "^7.6.4",
"@babel/preset-env": "^7.6.3",
"babelify": "^10.0.0",
"budo": "^11.6.3"
}
}
- From your terminal run:
npm run start
- You should see something like the following output:
> game@1.0.0 start /home/jim/Desktop/game
> budo src/main.js:build.js --live -- -t [ babelify --presets [ @babel/preset-env ] ]
[0000] info Server running at http://192.168.178.27:9966/ (connect)
[0000] info LiveReload running
[0000] 327ms 2832B (browserify)
[0005] 4ms 0B GET 200 /
[0005] 1ms 60B GET 200 /res/main.css
[0005] 0ms 0B GET 200 /build.js
- Visit http://192.168.178.27:9966 in your browser and you should see:
Let me know how you get on.
Thanks James; it now works after I sorted out a number of self generated bugs!
One small change I had to make,
"+ guesses +" instead of
${ guesses }
I am now a bit puzzled by the failure of the book text, which seems the same as your re-write, or am I wrong?
Best wishes
Tony
Yay!
Lol, that makes zero sense as it is being piped through babel and the file containing:
alert(`Well done! You got it in ${ guesses }!`);
isn’t even being served (rather the transpiled version thereof).
Did you copy/paste the code from my post above, or did you type it up yourself? If the latter, then pls note that those are backticks, not single quotes.
Thanks again James. I copied your text and that works fine. I have now found the backtick key on my keybord! (and that also works). Now, on with the book.
Best wishes
Tony
