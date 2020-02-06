HTML5Games

Hi

Here is my previous reply which because it came to my mailbox I sent to

Thanks James

I think I’ve now solved the problem.

The book doesn’t make clear that npm start is a batch program terminated by ctrl c.

Also it doesn’t explain what happens when npm start runs, is every time the game is played the cmd monitor displays the programs being accessed. I thought it was trying and failing to create build.js!

I am now wiser.

Many thanks for your offer of help

I was working through chapter 1 and got as far as the section headed “Build Tools and Workflow”.

When setting up the package.js file I made no entries for “test command”, “git repository” or “keywords”: as a novice I have no idea what those require!

I hope that’s the information you need, but if not please let me know.

