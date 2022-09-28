A new beginner need some help

Hello
Started using a alreade created project
I have som problems shown below.
Think i need to do som update regarding nodes to make it run?
Thanks in advance
BR
Jonas
Error [ERR_REQUIRE_ESM]: Must use import to load ES Module: /home/jontegubben/automatisering/nordpool-ifttt/index.js
at Object.Module._extensions…js (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1015:13)
at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:863:32)
at Function.Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:708:14)
at /home/jontegubben/automatisering/nordpool-ifttt/node_modules/pm2/lib/ProcessContainer.js:303:25
at wrapper (/home/jontegubben/automatisering/nordpool-ifttt/node_modules/async/internal/once.js:12:16)
at next (/home/jontegubben/automatisering/nordpool-ifttt/node_modules/async/waterfall.js:96:20)
at /home/jontegubben/automatisering/nordpool-ifttt/node_modules/async/internal/onlyOnce.js:12:16
at WriteStream. (/home/jontegubben/automatisering/nordpool-ifttt/node_modules/pm2/lib/Utility.js:186:13)
at WriteStream.emit (events.js:314:20)
at internal/fs/streams.js:366:10