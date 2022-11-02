Html form with attachment in php

Im trying to build form for contact page with attachment, i get mail with all data with attachement but with warning in gmail,

html form

<form method="post" action="" enctype="multipart/form-data"> <div class="form-group"> <input type="text" name="name" class="form-control" placeholder="Name" required=""> </div> <div class="form-group"> <input type="email" name="email" class="form-control" placeholder="Email" required=""> </div> <div class="form-group"> <input type="text" name="subject" class="form-control" placeholder="Subject" required=""> </div> <div class="form-group"> <textarea name="message" class="form-control" placeholder="Write your message here" required=""></textarea> </div> <div class="form-group"> <input type="file" name="attachment" class="form-control"> </div> <div class="submit"> <input type="submit" name="submit" class="btn" value="SUBMIT"> </div> </form>

php code for form

// Email settings $toEmail = 'mymail@gmail.com'; // Recipient email //$from = 'sender@example.com'; // Sender email //$fromName = 'Mycompany'; // Sender name // File upload settings $attachmentUploadDir = "uploads/"; $allowFileTypes = array('pdf', 'doc', 'docx', 'jpg', 'png', 'jpeg'); /* Form submission handler code */ $postData = $uploadedFile = $statusMsg = $valErr = $name = ''; $msgClass = 'errordiv'; if(isset($_POST['submit'])){ // Get the submitted form data $postData = $_POST; $name = trim($_POST['name']); $email = trim($_POST['email']); $subject = trim($_POST['subject']); $message = trim($_POST['message']); // Validate input data if(empty($name)){ $valErr .= 'Please enter your name.<br/>'; } if(empty($email) || filter_var($email, FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL) === false){ $valErr .= 'Please enter a valid email.<br/>'; } if(empty($subject)){ $valErr .= 'Please enter subject.<br/>'; } if(empty($message)){ $valErr .= 'Please enter message.<br/>'; } // Check whether submitted data is valid if(empty($valErr)){ $uploadStatus = 1; // Upload attachment file if(!empty($_FILES["attachment"]["name"])){ // File path config $targetDir = $attachmentUploadDir; $fileName = basename($_FILES["attachment"]["name"]); $targetFilePath = $targetDir . $fileName; $fileType = pathinfo($targetFilePath, PATHINFO_EXTENSION); // Allow certain file formats if(in_array($fileType, $allowFileTypes)){ // Upload file to the server if(move_uploaded_file($_FILES["attachment"]["tmp_name"], $targetFilePath)){ $uploadedFile = $targetFilePath; }else{ $uploadStatus = 0; $statusMsg = "Sorry, there was an error uploading your file."; } }else{ $uploadStatus = 0; $statusMsg = 'Sorry, only '.implode('/', $allowFileTypes).' files are allowed to upload.'; } } if($uploadStatus == 1){ // Email subject $emailSubject = 'Get Free Quotes'.$name; // Email message $htmlContent = '<h2>Contact Request Submitted</h2> <p><b>Name:</b> '.$name.'</p> <p><b>Email:</b> '.$email.'</p> <p><b>Subject:</b> '.$subject.'</p> <p><b>Message:</b><br/>'.$message.'</p>'; // Header for sender info //$headers = "From: $fromName"." <".$from.">"; $headers = "From: $name"; //$name = user input name from from // Add attachment to email if(!empty($uploadedFile) && file_exists($uploadedFile)){ // Boundary $semi_rand = md5(time()); $mime_boundary = "==Multipart_Boundary_x{$semi_rand}x"; // Headers for attachment $headers .= "

MIME-Version: 1.0

" . "Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

" . " boundary=\"{$mime_boundary}\""; // Multipart boundary $message = "--{$mime_boundary}

" . "Content-Type: text/html; charset=\"UTF-8\"

" . "Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



" . $htmlContent . "



"; // Preparing attachment if(is_file($uploadedFile)){ $message .= "--{$mime_boundary}

"; $fp = @fopen($uploadedFile,"rb"); $data = @fread($fp,filesize($uploadedFile)); @fclose($fp); $data = chunk_split(base64_encode($data)); $message .= "Content-Type: application/octet-stream; name=\"".basename($uploadedFile)."\"

" . "Content-Description: ".basename($uploadedFile)."

" . "Content-Disposition: attachment;

" . " filename=\"".basename($uploadedFile)."\"; size=".filesize($uploadedFile).";

" . "Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64



" . $data . "



"; } $message .= "--{$mime_boundary}--"; $returnpath = "-f" . $email; // Send email $mail = mail($toEmail, $emailSubject, $message, $headers, $returnpath); // Delete attachment file from the server @unlink($uploadedFile); }else{ // Set content-type header for sending HTML email $headers .= "\r

". "MIME-Version: 1.0"; $headers .= "\r

". "Content-type:text/html;charset=UTF-8"; // Send email $mail = mail($toEmail, $emailSubject, $htmlContent, $headers); } // If mail sent if($mail){ $statusMsg = 'Thanks! Your contact request has been submitted successfully.'; $msgClass = 'succdiv'; $postData = ''; }else{ $statusMsg = 'Failed! Something went wrong, please try again.'; } } }else{ $valErr = !empty($valErr)?'<br/>'.trim($valErr, '<br/>'):''; $statusMsg = 'Please fill all the mandatory fields.'.$valErr; } }

how to solve this warning in gmail…???