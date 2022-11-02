Html form with attachment in php

Im trying to build form for contact page with attachment, i get mail with all data with attachement but with warning in gmail,
html form
<form method="post" action="" enctype="multipart/form-data">
<div class="form-group">
<input type="text" name="name" class="form-control" placeholder="Name" required="">
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<input type="email" name="email" class="form-control" placeholder="Email" required="">
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<input type="text" name="subject" class="form-control" placeholder="Subject" required="">
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<textarea name="message" class="form-control" placeholder="Write your message here" required=""></textarea>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<input type="file" name="attachment" class="form-control">
</div>
<div class="submit">
<input type="submit" name="submit" class="btn" value="SUBMIT">
</div>
</form>
php code for form
// Email settings
$toEmail = 'mymail@gmail.com'; // Recipient email
//$from = 'sender@example.com'; // Sender email
//$fromName = 'Mycompany'; // Sender name
// File upload settings
$attachmentUploadDir = "uploads/";
$allowFileTypes = array('pdf', 'doc', 'docx', 'jpg', 'png', 'jpeg');
/* Form submission handler code */
$postData = $uploadedFile = $statusMsg = $valErr = $name = '';
$msgClass = 'errordiv';
if(isset($_POST['submit'])){
// Get the submitted form data
$postData = $_POST;
$name = trim($_POST['name']);
$email = trim($_POST['email']);
$subject = trim($_POST['subject']);
$message = trim($_POST['message']);
// Validate input data
if(empty($name)){
$valErr .= 'Please enter your name.<br/>';
}
if(empty($email) || filter_var($email, FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL) === false){
$valErr .= 'Please enter a valid email.<br/>';
}
if(empty($subject)){
$valErr .= 'Please enter subject.<br/>';
}
if(empty($message)){
$valErr .= 'Please enter message.<br/>';
}
// Check whether submitted data is valid
if(empty($valErr)){
$uploadStatus = 1;
// Upload attachment file
if(!empty($_FILES["attachment"]["name"])){
// File path config
$targetDir = $attachmentUploadDir;
$fileName = basename($_FILES["attachment"]["name"]);
$targetFilePath = $targetDir . $fileName;
$fileType = pathinfo($targetFilePath, PATHINFO_EXTENSION);
// Allow certain file formats
if(in_array($fileType, $allowFileTypes)){
// Upload file to the server
if(move_uploaded_file($_FILES["attachment"]["tmp_name"], $targetFilePath)){
$uploadedFile = $targetFilePath;
}else{
$uploadStatus = 0;
$statusMsg = "Sorry, there was an error uploading your file.";
}
}else{
$uploadStatus = 0;
$statusMsg = 'Sorry, only '.implode('/', $allowFileTypes).' files are allowed to upload.';
}
}
if($uploadStatus == 1){
// Email subject
$emailSubject = 'Get Free Quotes'.$name;
// Email message
$htmlContent = '<h2>Contact Request Submitted</h2>
<p><b>Name:</b> '.$name.'</p>
<p><b>Email:</b> '.$email.'</p>
<p><b>Subject:</b> '.$subject.'</p>
<p><b>Message:</b><br/>'.$message.'</p>';
// Header for sender info
//$headers = "From: $fromName"." <".$from.">";
$headers = "From: $name"; //$name = user input name from from
// Add attachment to email
if(!empty($uploadedFile) && file_exists($uploadedFile)){
// Boundary
$semi_rand = md5(time());
$mime_boundary = "==Multipart_Boundary_x{$semi_rand}x";
// Headers for attachment
$headers .= "\nMIME-Version: 1.0\n" . "Content-Type: multipart/mixed;\n" . " boundary=\"{$mime_boundary}\"";
// Multipart boundary
$message = "--{$mime_boundary}\n" . "Content-Type: text/html; charset=\"UTF-8\"\n" .
"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit\n\n" . $htmlContent . "\n\n";
// Preparing attachment
if(is_file($uploadedFile)){
$message .= "--{$mime_boundary}\n";
$fp = @fopen($uploadedFile,"rb");
$data = @fread($fp,filesize($uploadedFile));
@fclose($fp);
$data = chunk_split(base64_encode($data));
$message .= "Content-Type: application/octet-stream; name=\"".basename($uploadedFile)."\"\n" .
"Content-Description: ".basename($uploadedFile)."\n" .
"Content-Disposition: attachment;\n" . " filename=\"".basename($uploadedFile)."\"; size=".filesize($uploadedFile).";\n" .
"Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64\n\n" . $data . "\n\n";
}
$message .= "--{$mime_boundary}--";
$returnpath = "-f" . $email;
// Send email
$mail = mail($toEmail, $emailSubject, $message, $headers, $returnpath);
// Delete attachment file from the server
@unlink($uploadedFile);
}else{
// Set content-type header for sending HTML email
$headers .= "\r\n". "MIME-Version: 1.0";
$headers .= "\r\n". "Content-type:text/html;charset=UTF-8";
// Send email
$mail = mail($toEmail, $emailSubject, $htmlContent, $headers);
}
// If mail sent
if($mail){
$statusMsg = 'Thanks! Your contact request has been submitted successfully.';
$msgClass = 'succdiv';
$postData = '';
}else{
$statusMsg = 'Failed! Something went wrong, please try again.';
}
}
}else{
$valErr = !empty($valErr)?'<br/>'.trim($valErr, '<br/>'):'';
$statusMsg = 'Please fill all the mandatory fields.'.$valErr;
}
}
how to solve this warning in gmail…???