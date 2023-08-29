HTML Editor: online HTML editor with real-time preview

HTML Editor is an online HTML editor with a minimalist approach. Edit your HTML, CSS, and JavaScript code and monitor the instant live preview. It can also create, open and edit other types of text files such as .txt , .css , .js , .svg , etc.

Please review the source code and provide feedback.

CSS

html, body { margin: 0; padding: 0; height: 100%; } body { display: flex; flex-direction: column; } header, footer:not([hidden]) { display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; align-items: center; gap: 5px; padding: 5px; } header { background: linear-gradient(#FFF, #CCC); } label, #download, #fontSize, #reset, #select, #chooseFile, output, span { font: bold 11px Arial; color: #333; } [type="checkbox"] { margin: 0 5px 0 0; } [for="fontSize"] { margin-left: 5px; } #fontSize, button, #textareaSize { margin: 0; } #chooseFile { margin: 0 auto 0 0; } #textareaSize, iframe { padding: 0; } output { margin-right: 5px; font-family: monospace; } #footerToggle { width: 16px; height: 16px; border: 1px solid #666; border-bottom-width: 5px; padding: 0; background: transparent; } #footerToggle.on { border-color: #333; background: #FFF; } main { flex: 1; display: flex; } main.horizontal { flex-direction: column; } div { flex: 0px; position: relative; } #iframeWrap { border-left: 5px solid #CCC; } main.horizontal #iframeWrap { border-left: 0; border-top: 5px solid #CCC; } div * { position: absolute; width: 100%; height: 100%; margin: 0; border: 0; background: #FFF; } textarea { box-sizing: border-box; padding: 5px; outline: 0; resize: none; font-size: 14px; color: #333; } textarea.dark { background: #333; color: #FFF; } footer { background: linear-gradient(#CCC, #FFF); } img { display: block; } #copy { border: 0; padding: 0; background: transparent; cursor: pointer; } address { margin-left: auto; font: italic 16px 'Times New Roman'; color: #333; } address a { color: inherit; }

HTML

<header> <label for="run">Run</label> <input type="checkbox" id="run" checked> <a href="" download="template.html" title="Download the HTML document" id="download">Download</a> <label for="fontSize">Font size</label> <select id="fontSize"> <option>12</option> <option>13</option> <option selected>14</option> <option>15</option> <option>16</option> <option>17</option> <option>18</option> <option>19</option> <option>20</option> </select> <button type="button" id="reset">Reset</button> <button type="button" id="select">Select</button> <input type="file" accept="text/html" id="chooseFile"> <label for="textareaSize">Textarea size</label> <input type="range" id="textareaSize"> <output for="textareaSize">0.50</output> <label for="viewsToggle">Horizontal view</label> <input type="checkbox" id="viewsToggle"> <label for="themesToggle">Dark theme</label> <input type="checkbox" id="themesToggle"> <button type="button" title="Toggle footer" id="footerToggle"></button> </header> <main> <div id="textareaWrap"> <textarea spellcheck="false"><!doctype html> <html lang="en"> <head> <title>HTML Document Template</title> <style> p { font-family: Arial; } </style> </head> <body> <p>Hello, world!</p> <script> console.log(document.querySelector('p').textContent); </script> </body> </html></textarea> </div> <div id="iframeWrap"> <iframe></iframe> </div> </main> <footer hidden> <span>Share</span> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=HTML%20Editor%3A%20online%20HTML%20editor%20with%20real-time%20preview&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhtmleditor.gitlab.io" target="_blank"><img src="images/twitter.svg" width="16" height="16" alt="Twitter"></a> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fhtmleditor.gitlab.io&t=HTML%20Editor%3A%20online%20HTML%20editor%20with%20real-time%20preview" target="_blank"><img src="images/facebook.svg" width="16" height="16" alt="Facebook"></a> <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/sharing/share-offsite/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fhtmleditor.gitlab.io" target="_blank"><img src="images/linkedin.svg" width="16" height="16" alt="LinkedIn"></a> <a href="mailto:?subject=HTML%20Editor%3A%20online%20HTML%20editor%20with%20real-time%20preview&body=https%3A%2F%2Fhtmleditor.gitlab.io" target="_blank"><img src="images/email.svg" width="16" height="16" alt="Email"></a> <button type="button" id="copy"><img src="images/link.svg" width="16" height="16" alt="Link"></button> <span id="notification" hidden>Copied!</span> <address><a href="https://codereview.stackexchange.com/questions/284918/html-editor-online-html-editor-with-real-time-preview" title="Code Review Stack Exchange">Feedback</a> | Created by <a href="https://mori.pages.dev" rel="author">Mori</a></address> </footer>

JS