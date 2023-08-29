HTML Editor: online HTML editor with real-time preview

HTML Editor is an online HTML editor with a minimalist approach. Edit your HTML, CSS, and JavaScript code and monitor the instant live preview. It can also create, open and edit other types of text files such as
.txt,
.css,
.js,
.svg, etc.
Please review the source code and provide feedback.
CSS
html,
body {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
height: 100%;
}
body {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
}
header,
footer:not([hidden]) {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
align-items: center;
gap: 5px;
padding: 5px;
}
header {
background: linear-gradient(#FFF, #CCC);
}
label,
#download,
#fontSize,
#reset,
#select,
#chooseFile,
output,
span {
font: bold 11px Arial;
color: #333;
}
[type="checkbox"] {
margin: 0 5px 0 0;
}
[for="fontSize"] {
margin-left: 5px;
}
#fontSize,
button,
#textareaSize {
margin: 0;
}
#chooseFile {
margin: 0 auto 0 0;
}
#textareaSize,
iframe {
padding: 0;
}
output {
margin-right: 5px;
font-family: monospace;
}
#footerToggle {
width: 16px;
height: 16px;
border: 1px solid #666;
border-bottom-width: 5px;
padding: 0;
background: transparent;
}
#footerToggle.on {
border-color: #333;
background: #FFF;
}
main {
flex: 1;
display: flex;
}
main.horizontal {
flex-direction: column;
}
div {
flex: 0px;
position: relative;
}
#iframeWrap {
border-left: 5px solid #CCC;
}
main.horizontal #iframeWrap {
border-left: 0;
border-top: 5px solid #CCC;
}
div * {
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
border: 0;
background: #FFF;
}
textarea {
box-sizing: border-box;
padding: 5px;
outline: 0;
resize: none;
font-size: 14px;
color: #333;
}
textarea.dark {
background: #333;
color: #FFF;
}
footer {
background: linear-gradient(#CCC, #FFF);
}
img {
display: block;
}
#copy {
border: 0;
padding: 0;
background: transparent;
cursor: pointer;
}
address {
margin-left: auto;
font: italic 16px 'Times New Roman';
color: #333;
}
address a {
color: inherit;
}
HTML
<header>
<label for="run">Run</label>
<input type="checkbox" id="run" checked>
<a href="" download="template.html" title="Download the HTML document" id="download">Download</a>
<label for="fontSize">Font size</label>
<select id="fontSize">
<option>12</option>
<option>13</option>
<option selected>14</option>
<option>15</option>
<option>16</option>
<option>17</option>
<option>18</option>
<option>19</option>
<option>20</option>
</select>
<button type="button" id="reset">Reset</button>
<button type="button" id="select">Select</button>
<input type="file" accept="text/html" id="chooseFile">
<label for="textareaSize">Textarea size</label>
<input type="range" id="textareaSize">
<output for="textareaSize">0.50</output>
<label for="viewsToggle">Horizontal view</label>
<input type="checkbox" id="viewsToggle">
<label for="themesToggle">Dark theme</label>
<input type="checkbox" id="themesToggle">
<button type="button" title="Toggle footer" id="footerToggle"></button>
</header>
<main>
<div id="textareaWrap">
<textarea spellcheck="false"><!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>HTML Document Template</title>
<style>
p {
font-family: Arial;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<p>Hello, world!</p>
<script>
console.log(document.querySelector('p').textContent);
</script>
</body>
</html></textarea>
</div>
<div id="iframeWrap">
<iframe></iframe>
</div>
</main>
<footer hidden>
<span>Share</span>
<a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=HTML%20Editor%3A%20online%20HTML%20editor%20with%20real-time%20preview&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhtmleditor.gitlab.io" target="_blank"><img src="images/twitter.svg" width="16" height="16" alt="Twitter"></a>
<a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fhtmleditor.gitlab.io&t=HTML%20Editor%3A%20online%20HTML%20editor%20with%20real-time%20preview" target="_blank"><img src="images/facebook.svg" width="16" height="16" alt="Facebook"></a>
<a href="https://www.linkedin.com/sharing/share-offsite/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fhtmleditor.gitlab.io" target="_blank"><img src="images/linkedin.svg" width="16" height="16" alt="LinkedIn"></a>
<a href="mailto:?subject=HTML%20Editor%3A%20online%20HTML%20editor%20with%20real-time%20preview&body=https%3A%2F%2Fhtmleditor.gitlab.io" target="_blank"><img src="images/email.svg" width="16" height="16" alt="Email"></a>
<button type="button" id="copy"><img src="images/link.svg" width="16" height="16" alt="Link"></button>
<span id="notification" hidden>Copied!</span>
<address><a href="https://codereview.stackexchange.com/questions/284918/html-editor-online-html-editor-with-real-time-preview" title="Code Review Stack Exchange">Feedback</a> | Created by <a href="https://mori.pages.dev" rel="author">Mori</a></address>
</footer>
JS
const run = document.getElementById('run'),
textarea = document.querySelector('textarea'),
download = document.getElementById('download'),
chooseFile = document.getElementById('chooseFile');
function preview() {
if (run.checked) {
const iframe = document.createElement('iframe'); // a fresh iframe to delete JavaScript variables
document.querySelector('iframe').replaceWith(iframe);
const iframeDoc = iframe.contentDocument;
iframeDoc.write(textarea.value);
iframeDoc.close();
}
}
textarea.addEventListener('input', preview);
run.addEventListener('change', preview);
for (const event of ['click', 'contextmenu']) {
download.addEventListener(event, function() {
const blob = new Blob([textarea.value], {type: 'text/html; charset=utf-8'});
this.href = URL.createObjectURL(blob);
});
}
document.getElementById('fontSize').addEventListener('change', function() {
textarea.style.fontSize = this.value + 'px';
});
document.getElementById('reset').addEventListener('click', function() {
if (!textarea.value || textarea.value != textarea.defaultValue && confirm('Your input will be lost.\nAre you sure you want to reset?')) {
chooseFile.value = '';
download.download = 'template.html';
textarea.value = textarea.defaultValue;
preview();
}
});
document.getElementById('select').addEventListener('click', function() {
textarea.select();
});
chooseFile.addEventListener('change', async function() {
const file = this.files[0];
if (file) { // to ensure that there's a file to read so Chrome, for example, doesn't run this function when you cancel choosing a new file
download.download = file.name;
textarea.value = await file.text();
preview();
}
});
document.getElementById('textareaSize').addEventListener('input', function() {
const range = this.value;
document.getElementById('textareaWrap').style.flexGrow = range;
document.getElementById('iframeWrap').style.flexGrow = 100 - range;
document.querySelector('output').value = (range / 100).toFixed(2);
});
document.getElementById('viewsToggle').addEventListener('change', function() {
document.querySelector('main').classList.toggle('horizontal');
});
document.getElementById('themesToggle').addEventListener('change', function() {
textarea.classList.toggle('dark');
});
document.getElementById('footerToggle').addEventListener('click', function() {
this.classList.toggle('on');
document.querySelector('footer').toggleAttribute('hidden');
});
document.getElementById('copy').addEventListener('click', function() {
navigator.clipboard.writeText(location);
function toggleNotification() {
document.getElementById('notification').toggleAttribute('hidden');
}
toggleNotification();
setTimeout(toggleNotification, 1500);
});
window.addEventListener('beforeunload', function(event) {
if (textarea.value && textarea.value != textarea.defaultValue) {
event.preventDefault();
event.returnValue = '';
}
});
preview();