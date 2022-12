Im trying to send html bookmark from home page to services page.

services listed in home page with Readmore button

<a href="services.php#services-1">Read More</a>

services page with bookmark id

<div class="services-wrapper" id="services-1">

When i click on readmore button it takes me to services page but due to sticky menu, services section is half hidden due to sticky menu.

how can i solve this issue, i want to show full services section below sticky menu