How would I create this image?

I managed to get a screenshot from the fiddle on my iphone and its showing the red box at 20px top and bottom as I would have expected on my double density display.
I managed to get a screenshot from the fiddle on my iphone and its showing the red box at 20px top and bottom as I would have expected on my double density display.
is it the same on codepen?
Where’s the codepen version?
14px top on my phone and 20px bottom
that is because that is the wrong one:
7px top
10px bottom.
Fixed: https://jsfiddle.net/jyfhL38q/
10px top
10px bottom.
Here, this is the same thing as codepen: https://jsitor.com/QXSPT70EKJy
also, good on mobile.
17px top
18px bottom.
I am seeing. mobile.
Yes that shows 20px top and bottom on my mobile screenshot.
I think you are just seeing a 1px rounding error on your screenshot depending on the height of the screen and where the element happens to be on your device. You could try drawing loads of different size red boxes and see what you get and whether some are correct and some are not.
I can’t duplicate your error on my device though so I can’t really help but mobiles are prone to lose the odd pixel.
If I add 1px to the top, it goes from 17 to 19 px.
making it 11px. desktop.