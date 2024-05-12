How would I create this image?

HTML & CSS
64

Motorola g pure

How would I add this:

div {
  width: 215px;
  height: 1px; /* adjust as needed */
  background: linear-gradient(to right, blue 0px, blue 79px, black 79px, black 136px, blue 136px, blue 215px);
}

to this?

.btn-wrap {
  position: relative;
  z-index: 0;
  padding: 0 0;
  margin: 20px 0 0;
  display: flex;
  align-items: center;
}

.btn-wrap:before,
.btn-wrap:after {
  content: "";
  flex: 1 0 0;
  height: 1px;
  background: #0059dd;
  transform: translatey(1px);
}

.btn-wrap:before {
  margin-right: 5px;
}

.btn-wrap:after {
  margin-left: 5px;
}

.playButtonB {
  position: relative;
  z-index: auto;
  margin: 0 auto;
  inset: 0 0 0 0;
  width: 47px;
  height: 47px;
  -webkit-user-select: none;
  -moz-user-select: none;
  user-select: none;
  background: transparent;
  border-radius: 50%;
  border: 5px solid #0059dd;
  display: flex;
  cursor: pointer;
}

.playButtonB:after {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  z-index: -1;
  left: -11px;
  top: -11px;
  width: 57px;
  height: 30px;
  border: 1px solid #0059dd;
  border-bottom: transparent;
  border-radius: 30px 30px 0 0;
  pointer-events: none;
}
65

Does it look like that on the screen before (i.e. when its not disabled)?

Does it happen with this demo?

It looks like a rounding error with that device.

66

Maybe 29 should be used here instead of 30?

https://jsfiddle.net/zwrye5kc/1/

 height: 30px;
  border-radius: 30px 30px 0 0;

29

67

The 2nd one looks fine.

68

You’ll just have to try it and see.

These rounding errors sometimes have no rhyme or reason.

69

Here is what I see via mobile.

what i see

What does that tell you?

the bottom line on the 2nd one looks the same size as the arc.

But the circle is not in the middle.