How would I create this image?

Motorola g pure
How would I add this:
div {
width: 215px;
height: 1px; /* adjust as needed */
background: linear-gradient(to right, blue 0px, blue 79px, black 79px, black 136px, blue 136px, blue 215px);
}
to this?
.btn-wrap {
position: relative;
z-index: 0;
padding: 0 0;
margin: 20px 0 0;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
}
.btn-wrap:before,
.btn-wrap:after {
content: "";
flex: 1 0 0;
height: 1px;
background: #0059dd;
transform: translatey(1px);
}
.btn-wrap:before {
margin-right: 5px;
}
.btn-wrap:after {
margin-left: 5px;
}
.playButtonB {
position: relative;
z-index: auto;
margin: 0 auto;
inset: 0 0 0 0;
width: 47px;
height: 47px;
-webkit-user-select: none;
-moz-user-select: none;
user-select: none;
background: transparent;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 5px solid #0059dd;
display: flex;
cursor: pointer;
}
.playButtonB:after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
z-index: -1;
left: -11px;
top: -11px;
width: 57px;
height: 30px;
border: 1px solid #0059dd;
border-bottom: transparent;
border-radius: 30px 30px 0 0;
pointer-events: none;
}