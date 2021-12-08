How would I access a javascript function within a html file

Hi I’m pretty new to working with javascript and html. I was wondering how i would go about accessing a javascript function within a html file.

So far I have included a script tag which has the src link to the commands.js file (this is within the head tag):

<script src="../src/js/commands.js"></script>

This is the function im trying to access in my html file which is inside of commands.js:

function placeCall(numberToCall) { document.getElementById('btnPlaceCall').onclick() { alert("hello") //for testing purposes var postData = {NumberToCall: numberToCall}; JSON.stringify(numberData); MakeRequest('placeCall', postData) }; }

Below is the code where I’m using an onClick function to access this method:

<div id="btnPlaceCall" class="standard-button" onclick="placeCall('078987876767')" onmouseenter="hoverMouseOver(event)" onmouseleave="hoverMouseLeave(event)"> <img src="img/placecall.svg" height="100%" width="100%"> <span class="tooltiptext">Place Call</span> </div>

This function is not being triggered, however if i include this function within the html file itself under a script tag it is being triggered. I dont want to do it this way as i have alot of other functions which i also need to access, and i feel that by taking this approach it would make my code really unorganised.

Can someone help!? thankyou!