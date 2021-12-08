How would I access a javascript function within a html file

Hi I’m pretty new to working with javascript and html. I was wondering how i would go about accessing a javascript function within a html file.
So far I have included a script tag which has the src link to the commands.js file (this is within the head tag):
<script src="../src/js/commands.js"></script>
This is the function im trying to access in my html file which is inside of commands.js:
function placeCall(numberToCall)
{
document.getElementById('btnPlaceCall').onclick()
{
alert("hello") //for testing purposes
var postData = {NumberToCall: numberToCall};
JSON.stringify(numberData);
MakeRequest('placeCall', postData)
};
}
Below is the code where I’m using an onClick function to access this method:
<div id="btnPlaceCall" class="standard-button" onclick="placeCall('078987876767')" onmouseenter="hoverMouseOver(event)" onmouseleave="hoverMouseLeave(event)">
<img src="img/placecall.svg" height="100%" width="100%">
<span class="tooltiptext">Place Call</span>
</div>
This function is not being triggered, however if i include this function within the html file itself under a script tag it is being triggered. I dont want to do it this way as i have alot of other functions which i also need to access, and i feel that by taking this approach it would make my code really unorganised.
Can someone help!? thankyou!