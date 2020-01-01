i’m currently trying to fetch values from two tables using join queries that has distinct values. eg)table one’s id name is update_id and table two’s id is g_id. my question is how to write it in such a way that the for each loop prints the exact variables with out failing to print the table 1 variables and table 2 variables when table 2 or table 1 variable is fetched . so, far i’m writing like this ($update_id || $g_id) to print either $update_id or $g_id in html tags eg)
$more="<button class='btn btn-link more' data-id='".($updateid||$postid)."'>...More</button>"; but it isn’t working do you guys have any better methods. i’ll provide the full code if you want to but got to warn its lengthy.
How to write either this variable or that variable in php after foreach loop
