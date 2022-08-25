How to write a program whose input various information of the companies

Hi,
I want to write a program whose input is the names of the companies and when adding the name of each company, it will take various information from that company of different types,
1- TextBox (daily production rate),
2- CheckBox (select product features),
3- OptionButton (the gender of the company owner),
4- Date (Product delivery time, yy/mm/dd), … in a form and store all that information in the profile of that company.
I just started programming. Of course, I have an average familiarity with Matlab, which I know is not suitable for writing this program.
What programming language should I use for this task so that I can design a beautiful appearance (GUI) for entering information and this information can be entered easily by the user?
Is there a pre-written program that is close to my goal so that I can improve it to suit my needs?
Thanks in advance.