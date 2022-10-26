How to wait for the page to load before clicking in javascript?

I want to manipulate an Intranet site with Javascript and I have done the following functions which work well, but if I run them one by one:

1: function (){ var list = document.getElementsByName("filter"); for (var i=0; i<list.length; i++) list[i].click(); }, 2: function (){ var list = document.getElementsByClassName("ui-icon ui-icon-pencil tiptip"); for (var i=0; i<list.length; i++) list[i].click(); }, 3: function (){ for(var i = 0, len = document.links.length; i < len; i += 1) { if(document.links[i].textContent === "Configuration ") { document.links[i].click(); } } }, 4: function (){ var x = document.getElementsByName("configurations[]"); var i; for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { if (x[i].type == "checkbox") { x[i].checked = true; } } },

My goal is to launch all the functions at once but I have to wait for the page to load before making the second click then the third then the fourth.

I tried to adapt this code on the link, but I have to run my function four times to get the four clicks

function () { function addEvent(elem, event, fn) { if (elem.addEventListener) { elem.addEventListener(event, fn, false); } else { elem.attachEvent("on" + event, function() { return(fn.call(elem, window.event)); }); } } var logs = []; var eventSet = false; var loaded = false; function log(str) { if (loaded) { output(str); } else { logs.push(str); } function output(str) { var o = document.getElementById("log"); var div = document.createElement("div"); div.appendChild(document.createTextNode(str)); o.appendChild(div); } if (!eventSet) { eventSet = true; addEvent(window, "load", function() { loaded = true; for (var i = 0; i < logs.length; i++) { output(logs[i]); } logs = []; }); } } (function(funcName, baseObj) { funcName = funcName || "docReady"; baseObj = baseObj || window; var readyList = []; var readyFired = false; var readyEventHandlersInstalled = false; function ready() { if (!readyFired) { readyFired = true; for (var i = 0; i < readyList.length; i++) { readyList[i].fn.call(window, readyList[i].ctx); } readyList = []; } } function readyStateChange() { if ( document.readyState === "complete" ) { ready(); } } baseObj[funcName] = function(callback, context) { if (typeof callback !== "function") { throw new TypeError("callback for docReady(fn) must be a function"); } if (readyFired) { setTimeout(function() {callback(context);}, 1); return; } else { readyList.push({fn: callback, ctx: context}); } if (document.readyState === "complete") { setTimeout(ready, 1); } else if (!readyEventHandlersInstalled) { if (document.addEventListener) { document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", ready, false); window.addEventListener("load", ready, false); } else { document.attachEvent("onreadystatechange", readyStateChange); window.attachEvent("onload", ready); } readyEventHandlersInstalled = true; } } })("docReady", window); **//my function 1** docReady(function() { var list = document.getElementsByName("filter"); for (var i=0; i<list.length; i++) list[i].click(); **//my function 2** docReady(function() { var list = document.getElementsByClassName("ui-icon ui-icon-pencil tiptip"); for (var i=0; i<list.length; i++) list[i].click(); }); **//my function 3** docReady(function() { for(var i = 0, len = document.links.length; i < len; i += 1) { if(document.links[i].textContent === "Configuration ") { document.links[i].click(); } } }); **//my function 4** docReady(function() { var x = document.getElementsByName("configurations[]"); var i; for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { if (x[i].type == "checkbox") { x[i].checked = true; } } }); }); },

If you have any idea please i will be grateful