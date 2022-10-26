How to wait for the page to load before clicking in javascript?

I want to manipulate an Intranet site with Javascript and I have done the following functions which work well, but if I run them one by one:
1: function (){
var list = document.getElementsByName("filter");
for (var i=0; i<list.length; i++) list[i].click();
},
2: function (){
var list = document.getElementsByClassName("ui-icon ui-icon-pencil tiptip");
for (var i=0; i<list.length; i++) list[i].click();
},
3: function (){
for(var i = 0, len = document.links.length; i < len; i += 1) {
if(document.links[i].textContent === "Configuration ") {
document.links[i].click();
}
}
},
4: function (){
var x = document.getElementsByName("configurations[]");
var i;
for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) {
if (x[i].type == "checkbox") {
x[i].checked = true;
}
}
},
My goal is to launch all the functions at once but I have to wait for the page to load before making the second click then the third then the fourth.
I tried to adapt this code on the link, but I have to run my function four times to get the four clicks
function () {
function addEvent(elem, event, fn) {
if (elem.addEventListener) {
elem.addEventListener(event, fn, false);
} else {
elem.attachEvent("on" + event, function() {
return(fn.call(elem, window.event));
});
}
}
var logs = [];
var eventSet = false;
var loaded = false;
function log(str) {
if (loaded) {
output(str);
} else {
logs.push(str);
}
function output(str) {
var o = document.getElementById("log");
var div = document.createElement("div");
div.appendChild(document.createTextNode(str));
o.appendChild(div);
}
if (!eventSet) {
eventSet = true;
addEvent(window, "load", function() {
loaded = true;
for (var i = 0; i < logs.length; i++) {
output(logs[i]);
}
logs = [];
});
}
}
(function(funcName, baseObj) {
funcName = funcName || "docReady";
baseObj = baseObj || window;
var readyList = [];
var readyFired = false;
var readyEventHandlersInstalled = false;
function ready() {
if (!readyFired) {
readyFired = true;
for (var i = 0; i < readyList.length; i++) {
readyList[i].fn.call(window, readyList[i].ctx);
}
readyList = [];
}
}
function readyStateChange() {
if ( document.readyState === "complete" ) {
ready();
}
}
baseObj[funcName] = function(callback, context) {
if (typeof callback !== "function") {
throw new TypeError("callback for docReady(fn) must be a function");
}
if (readyFired) {
setTimeout(function() {callback(context);}, 1);
return;
} else {
readyList.push({fn: callback, ctx: context});
}
if (document.readyState === "complete") {
setTimeout(ready, 1);
} else if (!readyEventHandlersInstalled) {
if (document.addEventListener) {
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", ready, false);
window.addEventListener("load", ready, false);
} else {
document.attachEvent("onreadystatechange", readyStateChange);
window.attachEvent("onload", ready);
}
readyEventHandlersInstalled = true;
}
}
})("docReady", window);
**//my function 1**
docReady(function() {
var list = document.getElementsByName("filter");
for (var i=0; i<list.length; i++) list[i].click();
**//my function 2**
docReady(function() {
var list = document.getElementsByClassName("ui-icon ui-icon-pencil tiptip");
for (var i=0; i<list.length; i++) list[i].click();
});
**//my function 3**
docReady(function() {
for(var i = 0, len = document.links.length; i < len; i += 1) {
if(document.links[i].textContent === "Configuration ") {
document.links[i].click();
}
}
});
**//my function 4**
docReady(function() {
var x = document.getElementsByName("configurations[]");
var i;
for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) {
if (x[i].type == "checkbox") {
x[i].checked = true;
}
}
});
});
},
If you have any idea please i will be grateful