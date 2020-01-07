How to vertically align an svg?

ChrisjChrisj: ChrisjChrisj: How/where can I add code to vertically align this svg:

Well, you have not actually stated where. :

Nevertheless, here is just one of many possible solutions…

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1"> <title>Untitled document</title> <!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">--> <style media="screen"> body { margin: 0; background-color: #f9f9f9; font: normal 1em / 1.5em BlinkMacSystemFont, -apple-system, 'Segoe UI', roboto, helvetica, arial, sans-serif; } div { display: flex; height: 100vh; justify-content: center; align-items: center; } .tri { stroke: #000; stroke-dasharray: 240; stroke-dashoffset: 480; transform: translateY( 0 ); transition: all 0.7s ease-in-out; } </style> </head> <body> <div> <svg version="1.1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" x="0" y="0" width="45" height="40" v viewBox="0 0 190 190"> <polygon class="tri" fill="none" stroke-width="7" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" stroke-miterlimit="10" points="73.5,62.5 148.5,105.8 73.5,149.1"> </polygon> </svg> </div> </body> </html>

coothead