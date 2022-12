This article keeps repeating this gushing fanboy style obvious facts. Sure, it's a pretrained set. Only key interest in even reading your "guide" -- how can we use GPT-3 on our own data sets, for example, all servicing/support emails or call logs for the last 10 years. Hmm?

