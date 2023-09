How to update user last record

Hello,

I want to know roughly how long do registered users browse my website,

Every login is registered.

I want to update logout time every page load / reload (and logout)

Here is a screenshot of the table



And here is the query’s last version:

UPDATE logs SET logout_t = NOW() WHERE user_id = 30 And l_id = MAX(l_id)

This specific query gave an error message: #1111 - Invalid use of group function

I suppose I can’t use Max()

What is the correct form to update a user last logir record ?

Other version gave error mesages or, as you can see - updated all user records