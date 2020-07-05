How to update table with a date

Hloo,

I ant to update a table of users where a user subscribes for a 30 days free trial.

When a user subscribes for it - I want to insert the trial end date - 30 days from subscription date

Here is the code with which I tried to do it:

function update_free_trial( $username) { global $db; try { $sql = "UPDATE users SET trial = :SELECT DATE_ADD(CURRENT_DATE(), INTERVAL 30 DAY) AS trial WHERE username = :username"; $stmt = $db->prepare($sql); $stmt->bindParam(':trial', $trial, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam(':username', $username, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->execute(); return true; } catch(Exception $e) { return false; } } // End function $result = update_free_trial($username); if($result ==true){ echo "yes"; } else { echo "no"; }

I got a “no” as result

What is the correct way to "tell the DB to updatea date 30 days ahead from current date?