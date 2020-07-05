How to update table with a date

PHP
#1

Hloo,

I ant to update a table of users where a user subscribes for a 30 days free trial.

When a user subscribes for it - I want to insert the trial end date - 30 days from subscription date

Here is the code with which I tried to do it:

function update_free_trial( $username)
{
	global $db;
	
	try
	{
		$sql = "UPDATE users 
		        SET trial = :SELECT DATE_ADD(CURRENT_DATE(), INTERVAL 30 DAY) AS trial 
				WHERE username = :username";	

		$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
		$stmt->bindParam(':trial', $trial, PDO::PARAM_STR);
		$stmt->bindParam(':username', $username, PDO::PARAM_STR);		

		$stmt->execute();
		
		return true;	
	}
	catch(Exception $e) 
	{
	   return false;        
	}
} // End function
$result = update_free_trial($username);
if($result ==true){
echo "yes";
} else {
echo "no";	
}

I got a “no” as result

What is the correct way to "tell the DB to updatea date 30 days ahead from current date?

#2

A cleaner logic would be to just calculate x days from start date. What if you decided to change the trial to 45 days or have multiple trial periods? You would end up writing spaghetti code and doing code gymnastics to get the info you want.